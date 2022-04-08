Man killed in Dinajpur road mishap

DINAJPUR, Apr 7: A man was killed in a road accident in Hakimpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Karim, 60, a resident of Etai Village in the upazila.

Police sources said Abdul Karim was going to Raniganj Bazar from Bhaduria at around 4:30pm riding by a motorcycle.

At that time, a goods-laden truck coming from the opposite direction hit the motorcycle in Damodorpur Shoula area, leaving Abdul Karim dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers seized the truck but its driver managed to flee the scene.

Officer-in-Charge of Ghoraghat Police Station confirmed the incident.











