World Health Day observed in districts



A rally was brought out in Khulna City on Thursday to mark the World Health Day-2022. photo: observer

This year's theme of the day was "Safe world, guaranteed health."

To mark the day, different programmes were organized in districts including Kishoreganj and Sirajganj.

KISHOREGANJ: On this occasion, Kishoreganj Civil Surgeon's (CS) office organized different programmes in the district town.

A colourful rally was brought out in the town in the morning.

Later, a discussion meeting was held at Kishoreganj 250-bed General Hospital auditorium in the town.

Deputy Director of Kishoreganj 250-bed General Hospital Dr Md Helal Uddin was present as chief guest while Deputy CS Dr Jahir Ahmmad Talukder presided over the meeting.

CS (In-charge) Dr Nazmul Karim, Kishoreganj 250-Bed General Hospital Consultant Dr Avijit Pondit, its Assistant Director Dr Nur Mohammad, Medical Officer of the CS office Dr Mahabubur Rahman, BRAC Representative Saiful Islam and Health Educator Mohammad Obaidul Haque, among others, were also present at the programme.

SIRAJGANJ: In this connection, a discussion meeting was held in the CS office hall room in the district town in the morning.

Sirajganj CS Dr Ramapada Roy attended the meeting as chief guest.

Deputy CS Dr Shamsul Haque and Senior Health and Education Officer Md Iman Ali, among others, were also present at the programme.

Earlier, a rally was brought out from the CS office premises, and it ended at the same place after parading the main streets in the town.











The World Health Day-2022 was observed on Thursday across the country and the globe in a befitting manner.This year's theme of the day was "Safe world, guaranteed health."To mark the day, different programmes were organized in districts including Kishoreganj and Sirajganj.KISHOREGANJ: On this occasion, Kishoreganj Civil Surgeon's (CS) office organized different programmes in the district town.A colourful rally was brought out in the town in the morning.Later, a discussion meeting was held at Kishoreganj 250-bed General Hospital auditorium in the town.Deputy Director of Kishoreganj 250-bed General Hospital Dr Md Helal Uddin was present as chief guest while Deputy CS Dr Jahir Ahmmad Talukder presided over the meeting.CS (In-charge) Dr Nazmul Karim, Kishoreganj 250-Bed General Hospital Consultant Dr Avijit Pondit, its Assistant Director Dr Nur Mohammad, Medical Officer of the CS office Dr Mahabubur Rahman, BRAC Representative Saiful Islam and Health Educator Mohammad Obaidul Haque, among others, were also present at the programme.SIRAJGANJ: In this connection, a discussion meeting was held in the CS office hall room in the district town in the morning.Sirajganj CS Dr Ramapada Roy attended the meeting as chief guest.Deputy CS Dr Shamsul Haque and Senior Health and Education Officer Md Iman Ali, among others, were also present at the programme.Earlier, a rally was brought out from the CS office premises, and it ended at the same place after parading the main streets in the town.