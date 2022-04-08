Video
Home Countryside

Man to die for killing wife in Laxmipur

Published : Friday, 8 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 268
Our Correspondent

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR, Apr 7: A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced a man to death for killing his wife in Kamalnagar Upazila in 2018.
District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Rahibul Islam handed down the verdict at noon. The condemned convict is Md Liton, 30, son of late Mosleh Uddin, a resident of Char Kadira area.
According to the prosecution, Liton married to his cousin sister Rubina Akhter, daughter of Chowdhury Majhi of the area, in 2017.
However, the hanging body of Rubina was found in the house of Liton on April 13, 2018.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.  
Everyone assumed that she committed suicide by hanging herself.
An unnatural death case was also filed with Kamalnagar Police Station in this connection.
Later, the autopsy report came in hand on May 29 in 2018 where police saw that Rubina did not commit suicide, rather she was strangled.
A murder case was filed with Kamalnagar PS on July 8 in this regard. Following this, police arrested the deceased's husband on July 9.
Accused Liton confessed of killing his wife following an altercation.
Later, police submitted the charge-sheet to the court on August 31.
After examining the case records and 12 witnesses, the judge pronounced the verdict on Wednesday noon in presence of the accused.


