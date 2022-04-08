

IBBL Khulna Zone holds agent banking conference

Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director of the Bank addressed the conference as Chief Guest.

Md. Maksudur Rahman, Senior Executive Vice President presided over the programme. A S M Rezaul Karim Executive Vice President and Md. Abdus Salam, Head of Khulna Zone also addressed the function. Head of branches and proprietors of the agent banking outlets under the zone attended the conference. Prevention of Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing and Strategy of Business development were discussed deliberately in the conference.

