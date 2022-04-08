Stocks extend losing streak for 4th running day

Stocks fell for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday as the dominant small investors continued to sell off their shares pulling down indices on both the bourses of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE fell 21.24 points or 0.31 per cent to 6,641, losing over 120 points in the past four consecutive sessions. The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, lost 7.44 points to 2,451 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) eroded 2.61 points to 1,453 at the close of the trading.

Turnover was at Tk 5.15 billion, up 5.10 per cent from the previous day's one-year lowest turnover of Tk 4.90 billion.

The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) lost 65 points to 19,501 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX ) lost 38 points to 11,700.

Of the issues traded, 170 declined, 56 advanced and 39 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port-city bourse traded 7.20 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value worth Tk 184 million.







