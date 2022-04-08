Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 8 April, 2022, 5:35 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

German factory output rises but Ukraine clouds loom

Published : Friday, 8 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98

German factory output rises but Ukraine clouds loom

German factory output rises but Ukraine clouds loom

FRANKFURT, April 7: German industrial production rose in February, official data showed Thursday, but analysts warned it would be the last bit of good news for a while as the Ukraine war darkens the economic picture.
Output increased by 0.2 percent month-on-month, federal statistics office Destatis said, in figures adjusted for seasonal swings.
The increase was driven by a 4.9-percent jump in energy production, while manufacturing saw only weak growth and construction output was down compared with January.
Thursday's data showed "what the German economy could have looked like", said ING bank economist Carsten Brzeski, as Europe's top economy seemed on track to shake off last year's supply chain strains and coronavirus-related restrictions.
But that was before Russia's February 24 invasion of Ukraine and Western sanctions against Moscow caused renewed disruption to global supply chains and sent energy prices soaring, fuelling concerns about already high inflation.
"The war in Ukraine has not only dramatically changed the world but also the outlook for the German economy," Brzeski said.
Automakers Volkswagen, BMW and Mercedes-Benz are already feeling the squeeze, with a lack of critical car parts from Ukrainian factories forcing them to curtail production at some plants, while exports to Russia have been halted.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL Khulna Zone holds agent banking conference
Stocks extend losing streak for 4th running day
BB to release new notes from April 20
German factory output rises but Ukraine clouds loom
Korean, Chinese JV to realize toll at Padma Bridge
ADB, LDC sign $100m loan deal to support small farmers
Rich nations to tap 120m barrels from emergency oil reserves
Samsung forecasts Q1 operating profit up 50.3pc year-on-year


Latest News
Youth electrocuted in Sirajganj
Govt forms cell to punish opposition before polls: BNP
Imran Khan to address nation ahead of no-confidence vote
Bus strike called off in Rangpur
Cargo plane breaks in two during emergency landing in Costa Rica
Momen reiterates govt's commitment to ensure autistic people's social participation
30 killed after missile strike on Kramatorsk Railway Station: Ukraine
No decision yet on full festival bonus to pvt school teachers: Dipu Moni
Two killed by miscreants attack in Faridpur
Trawler sinks in Gojaria River: 2 dead, 3 missing
Most Read News
"Will defend our interests," says Russia
FM did not discuss BNP in talks with US counterpart: Hasan
China reports highest Covid tally since start of pandemic
Online application for DU entry tests to open April 20
US warns India against aligning with Russia
Talks with US envoy held to bring killer Rashed Chy: Anisul
BB to release new notes of Tk 23,000cr ahead of Eid
Man kills wife suspecting extramarital affairs with father
China launches new satellite for earth observation
India reports 1st case of coronavirus variant XE
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft