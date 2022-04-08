Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 8 April, 2022, 5:35 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Korean, Chinese JV to realize toll at Padma Bridge

Published : Friday, 8 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Business Correspondent

The government approved a proposal for appointing the joint venture (JV) of Korea Expressway Corporation (KEC) and the China Major Bridge Engineering Company Ltd (MBEC) for ensuring maintenance and realizing toll at the Padma Multipurpose Bridge for the next five years.
The approval came from the 12th meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) in this year held virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair on Thursday.
Briefing reporters after the meeting, the Finance Minister said that the day's CCGP meeting approved a total of 10 proposals out of 11 proposals as the ICT Division withdrew a proposal on Establishing Digital Connectivity (EDC) project.
Joining the briefing virtually, Cabinet Division additional secretary Md Zillur Rahman Chowdhury said that following a proposal from the Bridges Division, the Korean and Chinese joint venture would act as the service provider/operator for the Padma Bridge for the next five years at a cost of Taka 692.92 crore.
He said that Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) under the Ministry of Agriculture would procure some 40,000 metric tons of DAP fertilizer from MAADEN, Saudi Arabia under the 2nd lot with around Taka 339.13 crore.
Zillur said that the CCGP meeting gave nod to three separate proposals from the Ministry of Industries for importing 30,000 metric tons bulk prield (optional) urea fertilizer, 10,000 metric tons of phosphoric acid and 30,000 metric tons of bagged granular urea fertilizer.
The Cabinet Division additional secretary said Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) will procure 30,000 metric tons of bulk prield (optional) urea fertilizer from Muntajat, Qatar under the 14th lot with around Taka 247.11 crore where the price for per ton of fertilizer would be $1,255.
The BCIC will procure 10,000 metric tons of phosphoric acid from M/S RK Enterprise, Dhaka (Chief Supplier: M/S Sun International FZE, UAE) with around Taka 83 crore where the price for per ton of phosphoric acid would be $963.90.
Besides, Zillur said the BCIC will procure another 30,000 metric tons of bagged granular urea fertilizer from KAFCO, Bangladesh under the 16th lot at a cost of around Taka 242 crore where the price for per ton of fertilizer would be $935.
The meeting approved a proposal from the Ministry of Water Resources under which the package number DR-01, Lot-E has been awarded to the joint venture of Aqua Marine Dredging Ltd and Nabarun Traders Ltd with around Taka 27.45 crore under the project for Protecting the structures in the left embankment from the erosion of River Padma at Charghat and Bagha upazilas in Rajshahi.
Zillur said that the meeting also approved a proposal from the Ministry of Shipping for appointing the joint venture of Kunhwa Engineering & Consulting Co Ltd, Korea and Daeyoung Engineering Co Ltd Korea as the international consultants with around Taka 126.50 crore for the PPP project for constructing Bay Terminal in Chattogram.
Apart from these, the day's CCGP meeting approved two cost variation proposals from the Road Transport and Highways Division and one proposal from the Ministry of Housing and Public Works.
Prior to the CCGP meeting, the 10th meeting on the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) in this year was held virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair on Thursday.
The meeting approved a proposal in principle for signing a contract for importing some 6.60 lakh metric tons of urea fertilizer by the BCIC from SABIC Agri-nutrients Company, Saudi Arabia.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL Khulna Zone holds agent banking conference
Stocks extend losing streak for 4th running day
BB to release new notes from April 20
German factory output rises but Ukraine clouds loom
Korean, Chinese JV to realize toll at Padma Bridge
ADB, LDC sign $100m loan deal to support small farmers
Rich nations to tap 120m barrels from emergency oil reserves
Samsung forecasts Q1 operating profit up 50.3pc year-on-year


Latest News
Youth electrocuted in Sirajganj
Govt forms cell to punish opposition before polls: BNP
Imran Khan to address nation ahead of no-confidence vote
Bus strike called off in Rangpur
Cargo plane breaks in two during emergency landing in Costa Rica
Momen reiterates govt's commitment to ensure autistic people's social participation
30 killed after missile strike on Kramatorsk Railway Station: Ukraine
No decision yet on full festival bonus to pvt school teachers: Dipu Moni
Two killed by miscreants attack in Faridpur
Trawler sinks in Gojaria River: 2 dead, 3 missing
Most Read News
"Will defend our interests," says Russia
FM did not discuss BNP in talks with US counterpart: Hasan
China reports highest Covid tally since start of pandemic
Online application for DU entry tests to open April 20
US warns India against aligning with Russia
Talks with US envoy held to bring killer Rashed Chy: Anisul
BB to release new notes of Tk 23,000cr ahead of Eid
Man kills wife suspecting extramarital affairs with father
China launches new satellite for earth observation
India reports 1st case of coronavirus variant XE
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft