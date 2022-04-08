Korean, Chinese JV to realize toll at Padma Bridge

The government approved a proposal for appointing the joint venture (JV) of Korea Expressway Corporation (KEC) and the China Major Bridge Engineering Company Ltd (MBEC) for ensuring maintenance and realizing toll at the Padma Multipurpose Bridge for the next five years.

The approval came from the 12th meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) in this year held virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair on Thursday.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, the Finance Minister said that the day's CCGP meeting approved a total of 10 proposals out of 11 proposals as the ICT Division withdrew a proposal on Establishing Digital Connectivity (EDC) project.

Joining the briefing virtually, Cabinet Division additional secretary Md Zillur Rahman Chowdhury said that following a proposal from the Bridges Division, the Korean and Chinese joint venture would act as the service provider/operator for the Padma Bridge for the next five years at a cost of Taka 692.92 crore.

He said that Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) under the Ministry of Agriculture would procure some 40,000 metric tons of DAP fertilizer from MAADEN, Saudi Arabia under the 2nd lot with around Taka 339.13 crore.

Zillur said that the CCGP meeting gave nod to three separate proposals from the Ministry of Industries for importing 30,000 metric tons bulk prield (optional) urea fertilizer, 10,000 metric tons of phosphoric acid and 30,000 metric tons of bagged granular urea fertilizer.

The Cabinet Division additional secretary said Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) will procure 30,000 metric tons of bulk prield (optional) urea fertilizer from Muntajat, Qatar under the 14th lot with around Taka 247.11 crore where the price for per ton of fertilizer would be $1,255.

The BCIC will procure 10,000 metric tons of phosphoric acid from M/S RK Enterprise, Dhaka (Chief Supplier: M/S Sun International FZE, UAE) with around Taka 83 crore where the price for per ton of phosphoric acid would be $963.90.

Besides, Zillur said the BCIC will procure another 30,000 metric tons of bagged granular urea fertilizer from KAFCO, Bangladesh under the 16th lot at a cost of around Taka 242 crore where the price for per ton of fertilizer would be $935.

The meeting approved a proposal from the Ministry of Water Resources under which the package number DR-01, Lot-E has been awarded to the joint venture of Aqua Marine Dredging Ltd and Nabarun Traders Ltd with around Taka 27.45 crore under the project for Protecting the structures in the left embankment from the erosion of River Padma at Charghat and Bagha upazilas in Rajshahi.

Zillur said that the meeting also approved a proposal from the Ministry of Shipping for appointing the joint venture of Kunhwa Engineering & Consulting Co Ltd, Korea and Daeyoung Engineering Co Ltd Korea as the international consultants with around Taka 126.50 crore for the PPP project for constructing Bay Terminal in Chattogram.

Apart from these, the day's CCGP meeting approved two cost variation proposals from the Road Transport and Highways Division and one proposal from the Ministry of Housing and Public Works.

Prior to the CCGP meeting, the 10th meeting on the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) in this year was held virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair on Thursday.

The meeting approved a proposal in principle for signing a contract for importing some 6.60 lakh metric tons of urea fertilizer by the BCIC from SABIC Agri-nutrients Company, Saudi Arabia.















