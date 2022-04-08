Highest remittance sender can win smartphones from bKash

To encourage the freelancers to bring more remittance in real time from all over the world, bKash has brought offer to win smartphones every day for them. Daily one receiver having highest accumulated remittance from Payoneer to bKash will win a smartphone.

The offer will remain valid till the last day of Ramadan and a customer can win smartphone once during the campaign period. Smartphones will be handed over to the winners after the end of campaign.

Freelancers from every corner of the country no longer need to wait to receive remittance as they have the opportunity to avail the service 24/7 through bKash. They can also use the received money for any purpose including 'Send Money', 'Pay Bill', online/offline 'Payment' 'Cash Out', etc.

bKash customers can easily register to a new Payoneer account, or link their existing account from the 'Remittance' icon of the bKash app. Once linked, freelancers can instantly bring their remittance to their bKash accounts.

Since the launching of the service, huge number of Bangladeshi freelances are using this service and new freelancers are joining every day.













