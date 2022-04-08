Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 8 April, 2022, 5:34 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Ireland chocolate recall after salmonella cases

Published : Friday, 8 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

LONDON, April 7: Italian confectionary group Ferrero said Wednesday it was extending a recall of its Kinder chocolate eggs in Britain and Ireland over possible links to salmonella cases, just 10 days before Easter.
None of its toy-filled Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs or other products has been proven to contain salmonella, but Ferrero said it has extended the UK and Irish recall as a precaution.
The move, which follows recalls Tuesday in several other European countries, follows concerns over products from Ferrero's factory in the Belgian town of Arlon that were put on sale in Belgium, Britain, France, Germany and Sweden.
Salmonella is a type of bacteria that can cause symptoms including diarrhoea, fever and stomach cramps in humans, and is one of the most common food-borne infections.
"While the situation remains the same, we are fully aware that Easter is approaching, where we see an increase in sales of these products," Ferrero said in a statement.
"Therefore, as an additional precautionary measure, today we have decided to voluntarily recall the products... due to these additional products having been manufactured in the same facility in Belgium, within the same time frame."
The recall will now include 20-gramme Kinder Surprise eggs sold individually and in packs of three with "best before" dates up to and including October 7, 2022.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL Khulna Zone holds agent banking conference
Stocks extend losing streak for 4th running day
BB to release new notes from April 20
German factory output rises but Ukraine clouds loom
Korean, Chinese JV to realize toll at Padma Bridge
ADB, LDC sign $100m loan deal to support small farmers
Rich nations to tap 120m barrels from emergency oil reserves
Samsung forecasts Q1 operating profit up 50.3pc year-on-year


Latest News
Youth electrocuted in Sirajganj
Govt forms cell to punish opposition before polls: BNP
Imran Khan to address nation ahead of no-confidence vote
Bus strike called off in Rangpur
Cargo plane breaks in two during emergency landing in Costa Rica
Momen reiterates govt's commitment to ensure autistic people's social participation
30 killed after missile strike on Kramatorsk Railway Station: Ukraine
No decision yet on full festival bonus to pvt school teachers: Dipu Moni
Two killed by miscreants attack in Faridpur
Trawler sinks in Gojaria River: 2 dead, 3 missing
Most Read News
"Will defend our interests," says Russia
FM did not discuss BNP in talks with US counterpart: Hasan
China reports highest Covid tally since start of pandemic
Online application for DU entry tests to open April 20
US warns India against aligning with Russia
Talks with US envoy held to bring killer Rashed Chy: Anisul
BB to release new notes of Tk 23,000cr ahead of Eid
Man kills wife suspecting extramarital affairs with father
China launches new satellite for earth observation
India reports 1st case of coronavirus variant XE
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft