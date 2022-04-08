Ireland chocolate recall after salmonella cases

LONDON, April 7: Italian confectionary group Ferrero said Wednesday it was extending a recall of its Kinder chocolate eggs in Britain and Ireland over possible links to salmonella cases, just 10 days before Easter.

None of its toy-filled Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs or other products has been proven to contain salmonella, but Ferrero said it has extended the UK and Irish recall as a precaution.

The move, which follows recalls Tuesday in several other European countries, follows concerns over products from Ferrero's factory in the Belgian town of Arlon that were put on sale in Belgium, Britain, France, Germany and Sweden.

Salmonella is a type of bacteria that can cause symptoms including diarrhoea, fever and stomach cramps in humans, and is one of the most common food-borne infections.

"While the situation remains the same, we are fully aware that Easter is approaching, where we see an increase in sales of these products," Ferrero said in a statement.

"Therefore, as an additional precautionary measure, today we have decided to voluntarily recall the products... due to these additional products having been manufactured in the same facility in Belgium, within the same time frame."

The recall will now include 20-gramme Kinder Surprise eggs sold individually and in packs of three with "best before" dates up to and including October 7, 2022. AFP









