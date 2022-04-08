Video
Vivo redefines smartphone charging capabilities

Published : Friday, 8 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

As smartphone battery capacities are increasing alongside the introduction of more power-hungry hardware, fast charging on modern-day smartphones has become a widely prioritised feature by consumers.
Battery is one of the parts of devices that users pay more attention to when purchasing a smartphone, since it has become one of the most important features when leaving home. Therefore, it now can be said  that one of the greatest achievements in the smartphone sector is the arrival of quick or fast charge technology
Various smartphone makers today demonstrate how quickly their phones can be recharged from near-empty to full capacity in less time than it takes to boil a kettle.
It is a relatively new technique that allows users to charge their mobile devices at a considerably faster rate than traditional charging methods. This is made possible by an increase in the number of volts and amperes available in chargers, as well as smart devices with large capacities. For instance, this method is capable of charging a 3,000mAh battery at 50% in just half an hour. It is one of the few systems that help extend the life of the batteries of our smartphones.
Many smartphones are capable of charging smartphones 100 times faster than at present. It has the potential to further revolutionise the way we use mobile phones. The fast-charging smartphones have higher peak voltage capacity batteries and specially designed ICs, so it carries high voltages with ease.
These smartphones generally have a peak voltage capacity of 80 per cent which is the reason fast charging is most effective when the battery percentage is below 50 percent. Technically, the entire fast charging process is divided into two phases. The constant phase where the battery voltage steadily increases to reach the highest peak voltage capacity which is then followed by the trickle stage, where the voltage drops down to fully charge the battery. The voltage dropdown keeps the battery safe from overheating issues and also extends its lifespan. With the fast-charging technology constantly improving, the future definitely seems more exciting with it.
Since its inception, vivo, a premier technology brand, has provided the finest of technical breakthroughs to the people of Bangladesh as a future-ready brand in line with Benfen ideology. The brand is also investing heavily battery capabilities such as FastCharge technology to reach the stage of product realisation and getting this technology into the hands of consumers.
Some smartphones also embody vivo Energy Guardian (VEG) technology, for users to enjoy efficient energy management as the smartphone will consume energy depending on the capacity of the battery. vivo's most notable contributions for FastCharge can be experienced through  V Series and Y Series* smartphones.


