Symphony brings new gaming phone

Symphony, the number one handset brand in Bangladesh, has launched a new smartphone called "Symphony i80". The smartphone will be available in two colors - Blue and Green with an attractive bundle offer for just at tk 7,599.

The phone has the Go version of Android 11 operating system. With a 20: 9 aspect ratio, this handset has a 6.09-inch V notch display with HD Plus resolution (720 x 1560), says a press release.

With a powerful 2.0GHz 12 nanometer processor and UNISOC's Tiger series gaming chipset T310, the GPU has Power VR 8300 and DDR4 version RAM, making mid high-demand games easy to play.

The i80 handset has a dual rear camera with artificial intelligence. 8-megapixel main shooter with aperture of 2.0 and a depth sensor of 2 megapixels. For the 2.0 aperture in the main shooter, the picture will be much more vivid. Taking a selfie this handset has an 8-megapixel front camera with an aperture of 2.0. Samsung sensors have been used as camera sensors. Notable features of the camera feature are AI, Portrait Mode, Panorama, Slow-Mo, Q R Code, Time Lapse, interval, HDR, Face Beuty, Watermark, Enhance Low Light Photo, Burst, Audio Note, Display Flash, Flash Light, etc.

Symphony's new smartphone has 2GB of DDR4 RAM and 32GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 64GB via memory card. No need to worry about battery charge even during heavy gaming or multitasking because the 8.95 mm thick handset is powered by a 3450 mAh Li-Polymer battery which can be used for one day in normal use.

In addition to the multifunction fingerprint sensor, the smartphone also has usable features like Gravity, Light, and Proximity sensors.




















