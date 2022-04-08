

BD Finance to sponsor Arafat in US competition

Arafat is representing his Motherland and already qualified for the World Athletics Championships after passing several stages in the competition. His journey to the championship is co-sponsored by Non-Banking Financial Institution, Bangladesh Finance Limited. The competition will be held on May 8 in St. George, USA.

In his official speech, Md. Kyser Hamid said, " It is a matter of pride and joy to be a part of any historic event of Bangladesh; Bangladesh Finance has always extended the hand of love to Arafat as we want to share Bangladesh's prosperity and growth. The success of Arafat and Bangladesh means the success of Bangladesh Finance. "



















Replica of a bank cheque for the sponsorship was handed over to Arafat at the head office of Bangladesh Finance in Dilkusha, Dhaka on Thursday afternoon in the presence of Md. Kyser Hamid, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Bangladesh Finance and other officials, says a press release.Arafat is representing his Motherland and already qualified for the World Athletics Championships after passing several stages in the competition. His journey to the championship is co-sponsored by Non-Banking Financial Institution, Bangladesh Finance Limited. The competition will be held on May 8 in St. George, USA.In his official speech, Md. Kyser Hamid said, " It is a matter of pride and joy to be a part of any historic event of Bangladesh; Bangladesh Finance has always extended the hand of love to Arafat as we want to share Bangladesh's prosperity and growth. The success of Arafat and Bangladesh means the success of Bangladesh Finance. "