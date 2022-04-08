Video
Nagad wins Global Brands Magazine award

Published : Friday, 8 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

Nagad, the mobile financial service arm of the Bangladesh Post Office, won 'the best innovative digital financial services brand' recognition.
Besides, Tanvir A Mishuk, founder and managing director of Nagad, has been named 'Fintech Personality of the Year 2022' by the UK-based Global Brands Magazine.
The prestigious publication 'Global Brands Magazine' recently announced the award in its 10th edition. The magazine has been recognizing innovations and accomplishments in several businesses such as fintech, banking, education, and technology, said a press release.
This year, the magazine awarded the best organizations in 11 industries, including airlines, banking and finance, fintech, consultancy, education, education technology, the stock market, insurance, investment, leadership, and technology.
This year, Sergey Sedov of Robocash Group of Singapore, won the 'Financial Technology Leader of the Year Award' Singapore, Simon Hu of Ant Group of China won the 'Best Financial Technology Leader Award', Shayne Nelson of Emirates NBD won the award for 'Best Financial Leader' from UAE and 'Vijay Shekhar Sharma of PayTM' won the award for Best Fintech Leader Award from India.
The release said Mishuk has been selected for his exceptional contribution to financial inclusion through 'Nagad'. He has managed to bring over six crore people into financial inclusion in only three years, who were previously excluded from financial inclusion.
Regarding the award, Mishuk said, "Winning awards is not my key objective. Yet, I am happy that the award acknowledged my work. I am even more delighted that the world-renowned organization honored my organization as the most innovative digital financial services provider."
Earlier, in 2021 'Inclusive Fintech 50', a well-reputed group of global organizations selected Nagad as the world's best fintech startup of the year. Such acknowledgment is rare among South Asian businesses.
In the same year, Nagad was recognized through 'WITSA Global ICT Excellence Award-2019' at the World Congress of Information Technology conference.
Nagad was the first MFS from Bangladesh to bag this award for accelerating the country's financial inclusion. Previously, the Bangladesh government awarded 'Nagad' in recognition of its contribution to building a digital Bangladesh at the 'Digital Bangladesh Fair 2020'.    BSS


