

Minister opens showroom at Khilkhet

Abdul Hai from Advance Home Deco was present as a special guest at the opening ceremony of the showroom along with Assistant Director of Minister Group Md. Sajibul Islam (Sales and Marketing, Dhaka Division) and other senior officials of the Minister Group and local business leaders.

Khilkhet Business Unity Council President Alhaj Mohammad spoke as the chief guest at the opening ceremony and said, "People of Khilkhet area will be able to buy all the products of the minister easily. Besides, special offers have been put on the refrigerator, LED TV, air conditioner, rice cooker, blender, iron, electric kettle, and human care products for the inauguration of new showroom."















A new showroom of Minister Group was opened at Khilkhet in the capital Dhaka recently, inaugurated by the President of Khilkhet Business Unity Council Alhaj Md. Shamsul Haque, says a press release.Abdul Hai from Advance Home Deco was present as a special guest at the opening ceremony of the showroom along with Assistant Director of Minister Group Md. Sajibul Islam (Sales and Marketing, Dhaka Division) and other senior officials of the Minister Group and local business leaders.Khilkhet Business Unity Council President Alhaj Mohammad spoke as the chief guest at the opening ceremony and said, "People of Khilkhet area will be able to buy all the products of the minister easily. Besides, special offers have been put on the refrigerator, LED TV, air conditioner, rice cooker, blender, iron, electric kettle, and human care products for the inauguration of new showroom."