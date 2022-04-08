Video
Buffet Iftar with traditional flavors in Peninsula Ctg

Published : Friday, 8 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, April 7: Iftar and dinner are held at the star hotel The Peninsula Chattogram with a variety of traditional flavours. The Laguna restaurant has been decorated for the month of Ramadan.
The Iftar and dinner items are enriched and tasted with fusion flavors with local and international food. Traditional Mejbani Beef of Chattogram are also available here. Hundreds of interesting dishes prepared by famous chefs are giving new experiences to the guests.
During the month of Ramadan, Peninsular organizes Iftar with a buffet iftar and dinner at Rs. 3,000 (All Inclusive). This buffet can be enjoyed with Buy One Get Two Free and Buy One Get One Free (for specific cardholders).
Apart from this, there are Takeaway Iftar boxes arranged in different types of delicious iftar items at 590 ++ Tk. City dwellers can enjoy all kinds of Iftar items via Home Delivery by Pathao Food, Foodpanda, Hungrinaki online services.
There is a Ramadan Iftar platter and a special Arabian Iftar platter. 5-10 people can enjoy this platter together. Apart from this, Seheri is available at 990 ++ Tk.
The Peninsula Manager (Sales) Kamal Hossain said "Peninsula prepares every meal in a healthy way with utmost sincerity under the supervision of internationally renowned chefs. We strive to satisfy all types of customers, both residential and non-residential. Already our buffet iftar, dinner, and seheri have responded."


