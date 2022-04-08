realme narzo offers amazing discount on Pahela Baishakh

To add colors to the celebration of Bengali New Year, selected smartphones from the youth-centric brand realme are available on discounts of up to 10% at Daraz Flash Sale during Daraz BNY campaign. The offer started from April 01, 2022 and will run till April 14, 2022.narzo 50i is available at only BDT 10370 during special offer at Daraz.

Alongside relame to launch new smartphone of C series C31 on 10 April. The 8.4mm Ultra Slim smarphone will have Unisoc Powerful Processor (Antutu Score 2,20,000+), Side Mounted Fingerprint and 13MP AI Triple Camera.

Under the regular BNY offer during April 07-14, 2022, realme devices will be available at amazing special offers the - realme 8 can be purchased at BDT 20,832; realme 8 5G at BDT 21,058; realme 9i at BDT 16,004; realme C series phones will also be available at a very special price, like realme C11 (2GB/32GB) at BDT 8,512; realme C11 (4GB/64GB) at BDT 10,431; realme C25S (4GB/128GB) at BDT 13,805.

Apart from that realme flagship killer GT Series phones will also be available at great price - realme GT Master Edition (8GB/128GB) at BDT 31,331; realme GT NEO 2 (8GB/128GB) at BDT 36,571.

During the Flash Sale from April 10-12, 2022, customers can further avail discounts of up to 10%. realme 8 will be available for BDT 20,620; realme 8 5G at BDT 20,843; realme 9i (6GB/128GB) at BDT 17,839; realme C11 at BDT 8,425; realme C11 (4GB/64GB) at BDT 10,325; realme C21Y (3GB/32GB) at BDT 10,451; realme C25S (4GB/128GB) at BDT 13,805; realme GT Master Edition (8GB/128GB) at BDT 31,012; and realme GT NEO 2 (8GB/128GB) at BDT 36,198.

It is mentionable that realme is developing a diverse portfolio of 5G products with an aim to offer 100 million 5G phones in the next three years to the young users. Besides affordable 5G phones, realme will also bring more AIoT products to young consumers as realme has entered AIoT 2.0 development phase with its advanced '1+5+T' strategy.















