Walton wins brand rights from 3 European firms



Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC's Managing Director and CEO Golam Murshed and ACC's Extraordinary Commissioner Maurizio Castro signing a brand rights agreement in Italy recently.

Accordingly Walton will manufacture various electronics products of these three European brands, including compressors, refrigerators, televisions, air conditioners and market them globally.

Through the procurements of these three European brands, a new era has been added to the high-tech industry of Walton around the world. And also, Walton has moved one step further towards becoming one of the top global consumer electronics brands by 2030.

For continued operation of those three brands, Walton has also decided to open operational offices in Europe and USA. Walton aims to capture the global market with those historic European brands. Besides, domestic buyers will also be able to buy and use the products of those European brands.

An agreement has recently been signed in this regard at the headquarters of the Municipality of Borgo Valbelluna in Italy, says a press release.

Golam Murshed, Managing Director and CEO of Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC, and Maurizio Castro, Extraordinary Commissioner of ACC, signed the agreement.

Among others, Federico D'Inc, Italian Minister of Relations with Parliament, Dario Bond, Deputy of Italian Parliament and also President of the committee for investments in Italian boundary regions, Stefano Cesa, Mayor of Mel (Valbelluna), Silvia Cestaro, Counselor to the Government of Veneto Region, Giovanni Puppato, Counselor of Veneto Region, Maria Berton, President of Confindustria Belluno (industrial association), and Rabiul Alam Rajib, Chief Business Officer of Walton Compressor, were also present. Dario Bond also adorned Walton CEO Golam Murshed with the honorary badge of Italian Parliament.

Speaking on the occasion, Golam Murshed said the rights will help expansion of fully automated compressor plant expanding Walton compressor factory's existing production capacity to about 5 million units per year, which will also result in establishing significant market share in Europe and other end markets around the world.

This will also contribute in country's employment, national economy and export earning and achieving the status of developed country by 2041. As a part of this effort, Walton got the rights of European electronics brands with trademarks in 57 countries and production plant.

He informed that Walton will soon release refrigerator, air conditioner and washing machine of ACC brand. Production and use of energy efficient products is essential to achieve the sustainable development goals. The ACC compressor plant, that we have got rights, is the first full-fledged fully automated inverter compressor manufacturing plant in this subcontinent. The plant will produce one of the world's most energy efficient compressors and also make a huge contribution to 100% electrification of the country, he added.







Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC has received the brand rights from three renowned European brands namely ACC, Zanussi Elettromeccanica (ZEM) and Verdichter (VOE).Accordingly Walton will manufacture various electronics products of these three European brands, including compressors, refrigerators, televisions, air conditioners and market them globally.Through the procurements of these three European brands, a new era has been added to the high-tech industry of Walton around the world. And also, Walton has moved one step further towards becoming one of the top global consumer electronics brands by 2030.For continued operation of those three brands, Walton has also decided to open operational offices in Europe and USA. Walton aims to capture the global market with those historic European brands. Besides, domestic buyers will also be able to buy and use the products of those European brands.An agreement has recently been signed in this regard at the headquarters of the Municipality of Borgo Valbelluna in Italy, says a press release.Golam Murshed, Managing Director and CEO of Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC, and Maurizio Castro, Extraordinary Commissioner of ACC, signed the agreement.Among others, Federico D'Inc, Italian Minister of Relations with Parliament, Dario Bond, Deputy of Italian Parliament and also President of the committee for investments in Italian boundary regions, Stefano Cesa, Mayor of Mel (Valbelluna), Silvia Cestaro, Counselor to the Government of Veneto Region, Giovanni Puppato, Counselor of Veneto Region, Maria Berton, President of Confindustria Belluno (industrial association), and Rabiul Alam Rajib, Chief Business Officer of Walton Compressor, were also present. Dario Bond also adorned Walton CEO Golam Murshed with the honorary badge of Italian Parliament.Speaking on the occasion, Golam Murshed said the rights will help expansion of fully automated compressor plant expanding Walton compressor factory's existing production capacity to about 5 million units per year, which will also result in establishing significant market share in Europe and other end markets around the world.This will also contribute in country's employment, national economy and export earning and achieving the status of developed country by 2041. As a part of this effort, Walton got the rights of European electronics brands with trademarks in 57 countries and production plant.He informed that Walton will soon release refrigerator, air conditioner and washing machine of ACC brand. Production and use of energy efficient products is essential to achieve the sustainable development goals. The ACC compressor plant, that we have got rights, is the first full-fledged fully automated inverter compressor manufacturing plant in this subcontinent. The plant will produce one of the world's most energy efficient compressors and also make a huge contribution to 100% electrification of the country, he added.