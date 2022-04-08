Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 8 April, 2022, 5:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Walton wins brand rights from 3 European firms

Published : Friday, 8 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 210
Business Correspondent

Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC's Managing Director and CEO Golam Murshed and ACC's Extraordinary Commissioner Maurizio Castro signing a brand rights agreement in Italy recently.

Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC's Managing Director and CEO Golam Murshed and ACC's Extraordinary Commissioner Maurizio Castro signing a brand rights agreement in Italy recently.

Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC has received the brand rights from three renowned European brands namely ACC, Zanussi Elettromeccanica (ZEM) and Verdichter (VOE).
Accordingly Walton will manufacture various electronics products of these three European brands, including compressors, refrigerators, televisions, air conditioners and market them globally.
Through the procurements of these three European brands, a new era has been added to the high-tech industry of Walton around the world. And also, Walton has moved one step further towards becoming one of the top global consumer electronics brands by 2030.
For continued operation of those three brands, Walton has also decided to open operational offices in Europe and USA.  Walton aims to capture the global market with those historic European brands. Besides, domestic buyers will also be able to buy and use the products of those European brands.
An agreement has recently been signed in this regard at the headquarters of the Municipality of Borgo Valbelluna in Italy, says a press release.
Golam Murshed, Managing Director and CEO of Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC, and Maurizio Castro, Extraordinary Commissioner of ACC, signed the agreement.
Among others, Federico D'Inc, Italian Minister of Relations with Parliament, Dario Bond, Deputy of Italian Parliament and also President of the committee for investments in Italian boundary regions, Stefano Cesa, Mayor of Mel (Valbelluna), Silvia Cestaro, Counselor to the Government of Veneto Region, Giovanni Puppato, Counselor of Veneto Region, Maria Berton, President of Confindustria Belluno (industrial association), and Rabiul Alam Rajib, Chief Business Officer of Walton Compressor, were also present.  Dario Bond also adorned Walton CEO Golam Murshed with the honorary badge of Italian Parliament.
Speaking on the occasion, Golam Murshed said  the rights will help expansion of fully automated compressor plant expanding Walton compressor factory's existing production capacity to about 5  million units per year, which will also result in establishing significant market share in Europe and other end markets around the world.
This will also contribute in country's employment, national economy and export earning and achieving the status of developed country by 2041. As a part of this effort, Walton got the rights of European electronics brands with trademarks in 57 countries and production plant.
He informed that Walton will soon release refrigerator, air conditioner and washing machine of ACC brand. Production and use of energy efficient products is essential to achieve the sustainable development goals. The ACC compressor plant, that we have got rights, is the first full-fledged fully automated inverter compressor manufacturing plant in this subcontinent. The plant will produce one of the world's most energy efficient compressors and also make a huge contribution to 100% electrification of the country, he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL Khulna Zone holds agent banking conference
Stocks extend losing streak for 4th running day
BB to release new notes from April 20
German factory output rises but Ukraine clouds loom
Korean, Chinese JV to realize toll at Padma Bridge
ADB, LDC sign $100m loan deal to support small farmers
Rich nations to tap 120m barrels from emergency oil reserves
Samsung forecasts Q1 operating profit up 50.3pc year-on-year


Latest News
Youth electrocuted in Sirajganj
Govt forms cell to punish opposition before polls: BNP
Imran Khan to address nation ahead of no-confidence vote
Bus strike called off in Rangpur
Cargo plane breaks in two during emergency landing in Costa Rica
Momen reiterates govt's commitment to ensure autistic people's social participation
30 killed after missile strike on Kramatorsk Railway Station: Ukraine
No decision yet on full festival bonus to pvt school teachers: Dipu Moni
Two killed by miscreants attack in Faridpur
Trawler sinks in Gojaria River: 2 dead, 3 missing
Most Read News
"Will defend our interests," says Russia
FM did not discuss BNP in talks with US counterpart: Hasan
China reports highest Covid tally since start of pandemic
Online application for DU entry tests to open April 20
US warns India against aligning with Russia
Talks with US envoy held to bring killer Rashed Chy: Anisul
BB to release new notes of Tk 23,000cr ahead of Eid
Man kills wife suspecting extramarital affairs with father
China launches new satellite for earth observation
India reports 1st case of coronavirus variant XE
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft