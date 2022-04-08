Video
Samsung has brings array of Eid offers

Published : Friday, 8 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 224
Business DesK

Samsung has brought an array of offers, consumers can enjoy a variety of deals through the campaign, such as Buy 1 TV, get another TV free, exclusive 50% discount on Sound Bars, and gifts like rice cookers, sandwich makers, and toasters are available with the selective models of UHD and QLED TVs.
Under the Buy 1 Get 1 offer, customers purchasing 65'' and 75'' QLED and UHD TV will get 32'' smart TV, Tabs, and 43'' smart TV free. In addition, cashback up to BDT 19,000 and exchange offers valued up to BDT 40,000 are also here for the customers to enjoy with their purchase of Samsung televisions. The TVs are available from BDT 51,900.
The Eid offer covers other household appliances like refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens, and air conditioners as well. With selective refrigerator models, customers will get mini home appliances as free gifts.
Availing of selective side-by-side & twin cooling refrigerators, customers will win a mixer grinder, blender, and iron. The refrigerator price starts from BDT 36,900. Additionally, up to BDT 11,000 cashback and BDT 23,000 worth of exchange offers can also be availed by consumers.
In washing machines, an additional 5% discount will be provided upon the purchase of any 3 pcs of Samsung's washing machines, prices start from BDT 22,500. With up to BDT 4,000 worth of exchange value, all the models of Samsung microwave ovens are available from BDT 8,900. Samsung's air conditioner is also included in the Eid offers at BDT 63,900, with an exchange offer of up to BDT 13,000.
As the brand cheerfully announces "Ei Eid'e Samsung Kinlen Tow Jitlen" (Buy Samsung and Be a Winner this Eid), Samsung Bangladesh's Head of Business, Consumer Electronics, Shahriar Bin Lutfor said, "Eid comes as an occasion to rejoice the bonding with our friends and family. As our houses are filled with laughter and happiness, convenience with home appliances can come as cherries on top. As a loyal brand, Samsung understands this endeavor and opts to make the purchase of home appliances easier on the special occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr".
Customers can avail the top-quality home appliances at offered prices till Chaad Raat (the night before Eid). Besides the official outlets, customers can also purchase the products online which will be safely delivered to their homes without any charge.


