Paperfly to invest Tk 102cr more to digitize courier sector

Nationwide doorstep delivery pioneer and leading tech-based logistics services company Paperfly eyes to start the digital era of the local courier (express) industry, as the company confirms another 102 crore BDT investment from the leading Indian tech-based e-commerce logistics solutions provider, Ecom Express, says a press release.

Founded in 2016 by Shahriar Hasan, Razibul Islam, Rahath Ahmed, and Shamsuddin Ahmed, Paperfly is the first homegrown tech-enabled logistics company in Bangladesh to offer nationwide coverage. In the last 6 years,

Paperfly has revolutionized the e-commerce logistics industry by introducing nationwide doorstep delivery, nationwide doorstep pickup, the speediest mid-mile network, app integration, cashless pay at the doorstep and much more. In September last year, the company launched its first contract B2B, door-to-door express delivery services, targeting the local courier & parcel industry and experienced a phenomenal response. With this move, Paperfly seeks to revolutionize and redefine express (courier) delivery services in Bangladesh. The journey of the company so far is a testament to the expertise and passion of the team to build new-age logistics, led by visionary and experienced founders.

This new investment will propel building a stronger nationwide network that is aimed to cater to the courier (express) & parcel industry needs, as well as the needs of fast-growing e-commerce deliveries. The company also plans to invest in its own IoT solutions, working with local talents. This will not only bring in intelligent technology solutions to ensure even faster deliveries but will also offer local industries an opportunity to move up with improved reach and reliable services. Paperfly seeks to differentiate by accelerating the implementation of advanced supply chain and logistics processes and adopting agile solutions in warehouse, fulfillment, and network operations.

The local e-commerce market was worth more than $2 billion dollars in 2021 and is projected to be doubled in the next few years. The local courier market is currently at around BDT 1200 crore in a year and lacks compliance and modern technologies, which is hindering its growth and relevance. Paperfly plans to unlock this knot and play a pivotal role in bringing down logistics hassles to a zero level.

The strategic investor Ecom Express Limited, is a leading end-to-end technology-enabled logistics solutions provider to the Indian e-commerce industry. Headquartered in Gurugram, India. Ecom Express was founded in 2012 by T. A. Krishnan, Manju Dhawan, K. Satyanarayana and Late. Sanjeev Saxena with their 100+ years of cumulative experience in the Indian logistics and distribution industry.

About this round of investment Ecom Express CEO & Co-founder, T. A. Krishnan said "Paperfly is playing a vital role in enabling e-commerce growth and expanding service reach across Bangladesh. Ecom Express' additional investment in Paperfly reflects its continued support for the company to further its efforts in building tech-backed solutions for the growing digital commerce in the country. Paperfly's recently announced B2B solutions which offer door-to-door express delivery services has shown tremendous momentum since its launch, and we see this sector growing exponentially over the next few years.







