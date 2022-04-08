Video
Friday, 8 April, 2022
Xiaomi launches two new smaprtphones in BD

Published : Friday, 8 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 247
Business Desk

Leading global smartphone company Xiaomi Thursday announced the launch of two new smartphones in the Bangladesh market. Xiaomi is bringing the hypercharging powerhouse, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G, and the spectacular Redmi Note 11S with flagship-level photography for its fans, says a press release.
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G will be available in three elegant colours - Stealth Black, Camo Green and Pacific Pearl. On the other hand, Redmi Note 11S will be available in three beautiful colours - Space Black, Polar White and Horizon Blue from 7th April across authorised Xiaomi Stores and Partner Stores in Bangladesh.
The retail price of Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G is BDT 39,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant, BDT 42,999 for 8GB+128GB, respectively, while the retail price of Redmi Note 11S is BDT 27,999 for 6GB+128GB variant and BDT 29,999 for 8GB+128GB variant respectively.
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G: Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G comes with a 120W fast charging tech that can charge its 4,500mAh battery in just 15 minutes. Equipped with a large 6.67" 120Hz AMOLED DotDisplay, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G has Corning Gorilla Glass 5, 108MP Pro-grade camera, 16MP front camera etc. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G comes with Dolby Atmos, 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling.
Redmi Note 11S: Redmi Note 11S comes with a splendid 6.43" AMOLED display, Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G96 processor and a massive 5,000mAh battery with 33W Pro Charging. Redmi Note 11S sets the bar high with flagship-level photography, having a quad-camera setup with a 108MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide-angle, 2MP depth sensor and the 2MP macro camera. The built-in 16MP front camera allows for clear and crisp selfies.
Ziauddin Chowdhury, Country Manager, Xiaomi Bangladesh, said, "Xiaomi Bangladesh is excited to announce that we are bringing two powerful new smartphones for our loyal Xiaomi fans. We are hopeful that the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G will be the professional's choice with its turbocharging capabilities, while the Redmi Note 11S will be a stylish addition for the youngsters in the Bangladeshi market."


