Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 8 April, 2022, 5:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Akij Group sets rooftop solar plant with Huawei tech

Published : Friday, 8 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 311
Business Desk

Akij Group sets rooftop solar plant with Huawei tech

Akij Group sets rooftop solar plant with Huawei tech

Akij Group has recently set up its first rooftop solar plant at Janata Jute Mill, Dobra, Boalmari, Faridpur. Leading global ICT infrastructure and solution provider Huawei has provided technical solutions and support to this initial 470 KW project with the Engineering Procurement Construction partner, Cynergy.
An inauguration ceremony was held on Thursday at the spot where Sheikh Bashir Uddin, Managing Director of Akij Group, and Jason Li, Board Member of Huawei Bangladesh; Sirajul Haque, Chairman from Cynergy; along with other high officials of the respective concerns, were present.
During the inauguration ceremony Akij Managing Director underscored the necessity of promoting renewable energy. He said, "We should set a goal to generate 100 percent of electricity from renewable sources by 2025�The project we are inaugurating today is just a start and I strongly believe we will find more success with the advanced technology of Huawei and coordination of Cynergy."
Jason Li, Board Member of Huawei Bangladesh, said, "Huawei wants to empower the energy sector of Bangladesh by increasing efficiency with its extraordinary digital power solutions. Because we are working here for building a fully connected, intelligent Bangladesh."   
Ziaul Haque, Director and Yamin Khan, Director from Cynergy, said, "As long as it is about recent project with Akij Group, undoubtedly it is a great result of tri-party coordination. Cynergy is proud to facilitate the industry with the advanced solutions of Huawei."
In the initial phase, this power plant has a capacity of 470 KW, and within the next four months, it will be increased to 2.4 MW whereas the total capacity of the plant will be 5 MW in the later period. Akij group will be utilizing the produced energy in their industrial usage first and the unused electricity will be contributed to the national grid.
Huawei has given an inverter solution for this plant, which is a renewable solution combining power electronic and digital technology. This solution will ensure more power generation efficiency and comes with original manufacturer warranty service.
This project is expected to generate around 7M kWh renewable power per year, and 3,500 tons of CO2 could be avoided, which is equal to around 5350 trees.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL Khulna Zone holds agent banking conference
Stocks extend losing streak for 4th running day
BB to release new notes from April 20
German factory output rises but Ukraine clouds loom
Korean, Chinese JV to realize toll at Padma Bridge
ADB, LDC sign $100m loan deal to support small farmers
Rich nations to tap 120m barrels from emergency oil reserves
Samsung forecasts Q1 operating profit up 50.3pc year-on-year


Latest News
Youth electrocuted in Sirajganj
Govt forms cell to punish opposition before polls: BNP
Imran Khan to address nation ahead of no-confidence vote
Bus strike called off in Rangpur
Cargo plane breaks in two during emergency landing in Costa Rica
Momen reiterates govt's commitment to ensure autistic people's social participation
30 killed after missile strike on Kramatorsk Railway Station: Ukraine
No decision yet on full festival bonus to pvt school teachers: Dipu Moni
Two killed by miscreants attack in Faridpur
Trawler sinks in Gojaria River: 2 dead, 3 missing
Most Read News
"Will defend our interests," says Russia
FM did not discuss BNP in talks with US counterpart: Hasan
China reports highest Covid tally since start of pandemic
Online application for DU entry tests to open April 20
US warns India against aligning with Russia
Talks with US envoy held to bring killer Rashed Chy: Anisul
BB to release new notes of Tk 23,000cr ahead of Eid
Man kills wife suspecting extramarital affairs with father
China launches new satellite for earth observation
India reports 1st case of coronavirus variant XE
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft