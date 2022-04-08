Video
Mobile shop’s sale activities extended in city

Published : Friday, 8 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 256

The Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock has increased the capacity of mobile shop activities to sell milk, egg, meat in the city due to huge public response.
The supply of goods in mobile vehicles has been increased from Wednesday alongside increasing the space for mobile sale activities, a press release said.
From now on, sale activities via mobile shops will be conducted at some additional places in the city including Khilgaon, Lukas More in Nakhalpara, Segunbagicha and Diabari in Uttara. The mobile sales are already available at 10 city points.
The points are Abdul Gani Road adjacent to the secretariat, Khamarbari Gol Chattar, Japan Garden City, Mirpur 60 feet road, Azimpur Matrisadan, Nayabazar of Old Dhaka, Arambagh, Notun Bazar, Kalshi of Mirpur area and Jatrabari.
A total of 1,500 kilograms (kg) of beef meat, 150 kg of mutton meat, 500 kg of dressed broiler meat, 3,000 liters of milk and 20,000 eggs have been supplied for sale on Wednesday. About 3,230 buyers purchased products from mobile shops.
The Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock has assigned a Deputy Secretary in each place to supervise and coordinate the mobile sales activities. An office order in this regard on Tuesday also directed the concerned officials to submit daily reports.
Bangladesh Dairy Farmers' Association (BDFA) and Bangladesh Poultry Industries Central Council (BPICC) are also involved in it. Pasteurized liquid milk are being sold at Taka 60 per liter, beef at Taka 550 per kg, mutton at Taka 800 per kg, dressed broiler at Taka 200 per kg and four eggs at Taka 30. The activities will continue till Ramadan 28.    BSS


