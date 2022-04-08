Video
NBR revenue from DSE rose by 9pc in March

Published : Friday, 8 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

The government's revenue earnings from the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) increased by 9 per cent in March compared with that in February of the current fiscal year 2021-22.
In March, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) received Tk 24.51 crore in tax against Tk 22.48 crore in February from the bourse.
In March, the amount of tax receipts from the members of the stock exchange or trading right entitlement certificate holders' commission fell by 15.92 per cent to Tk 18.57 crore against Tk 22.08 crore in the previous month.
The amount of tax from the share sales by sponsor-directors and placement holders increased by 91.91per cent to Tk 5.94 crore in March from Tk 3.09 crore in February.
However, the government's revenue earnings from the DSE grew by 44.40 per cent in the July-March period of the current fiscal year compared with that in the same period of the previous fiscal year.
The NBR received taxes worth Tk 328.37 crore in July-March of FY22 against Tk 227.37 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year, according to DSE data.
Of the total revenue earnings in July-March, Tk 274.05 crore came from the tax on trading right entitlement certificate holders' commission, also known as brokerage commission, while Tk 54.27 crore came from the tax on share sales by sponsor-directors and placement holders, the data showed.
In the same period of the past fiscal year, Tk 165.77 crore came from the tax on brokerage commission and Tk 61.59 crore from the tax on share sales by sponsor-directors and placement holders.
The highest tax, Tk 50.70 crore, from the members of stock exchange or trading right entitlement certificate holders' commission was earned in September of FY22.
The DSE, on behalf of the government, collects tax on TREC holders' commission and share sales at the rate of 0.05 per cent and 5.0 per cent respectively and deposits the amount to the government exchequer.
The government's revenue earnings in the FY 2020-21 from the DSE hit a 10 year high of Tk 266 crore, as the DSE turnover recorded a decade-high in a few trading sessions in the past fiscal year.


