Friday, 8 April, 2022, 5:32 PM
Canada-China JV to invest $5.74m in BEPZA EZ

Published : Friday, 8 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 293
Business Desk

BEPZA has signed an agreement with M/s. Goodwood (Dhaka) Co., Ltd., a Canada-China owned company to set up a diversified product manufacturing industry in BEPZA Economic Zone.
This fully foreign owned company will invest US$ 5.74 million where 1990 Bangladeshi nationals will get employment opportunities, says a press release.
Ali Reza Mazid, Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA and Li Xin, Project Manager of Goodwood (Dhaka) Co. Ltd. signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations on 5 April 2022 at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka. BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, ndc, psc witnessed the signing ceremony.
The company will produce annually 10,000 tons of wooden disposable cutlery (Knife, Fork, Spoon, and Stirrer) & medical products (Swab, Tongue depressor). BEPZA has been working to strengthen the economic base of the country by reducing the risk of single dependency on the garment sector through diversifying export products. As a part of this effort, BEPZA signed the agreement with Goodwood (Dhaka) Company.
Mentionable, including M/s. Goodwood (Dhaka) Company BEPZA approved total 7 companies to set up industries in BEPZA Economic Zone. The proposed investment of the other 6 companies which have already signed lease agreement is US$ 114.37 million where 32,962 Bangladeshi nationals will get employment opportunities.
Among others, Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Member (Finance) Nafisa Banu, Executive Director (Administration) Md. Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, Executive Director (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir, Executive Director (Investment Promotion) Md. Tanvir Hossain, Executive Director (Enterprise Services) Md. Khorshid Alam and Project Director of BEPZA EZ Md. Hafizur Rahman were present during the signing ceremony.







