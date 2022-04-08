BD delegation meets US entrepreneurs, urges for more investment

A high-level Bangladesh Government delegation led by Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen met with US entrepreneurs in Washington DC on Tuesday and urged them to increase the US investment in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Awali League Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif, MP, Nahim Razzak MP, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (West) Shabbir Ahmed Chowdhury, Bangladesh Ambassador to the United States Shahidul Islam and others were present at the discussion. Among the business representatives of Bangladesh, Chairman of Padma Bank Ltd. Dr. Chowdhury Nafeez Sarafat and others were present.

The sessions were attended by US Congressman Steve Cabot, Senator Chuck Schumer, Sidhanta Mehra from the International Affairs Division of the US Chamber of Commerce, SVP General Counsel and Corporate Secretary David Ringhofer, Senio Director of American Tower Corporation Sanjay Aggarwal and other influential business representatives of USA.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said Bangladesh is committed to building everlasting friendship with the United States. He called upon the American entrepreneurs to increase their investment in Bangladesh as congenial atmosphere is prevailing for business in Bangladesh. "We want to see the United States diversify its investment in Bangladesh, not only in the ICT, agriculture and renewable energy sector but also, other sectors. I hope,to strengthen the economic partnership, economic cooperation between the two countries and people-to-people connection of the two countries, a platform will be activated," he said.

During the sessions, Chairman of Padma Bank Ltd. Dr. Chowdhury Nafeez Sarafat mentioned that US trade relations with Bangladesh have been steadily strengthening. "A very constructive and effective discussion took place with US businessmen to invest more in Bangladesh, taking advantage of the investment climate that the current Government has ensured. American investors are investing in Bangladesh in various fields. The United States is the second largest investor in Bangladesh after the United Kingdom. The country's investment in the country so far is about one billion dollars. Another 1.5 billion is expected to be invested in power plants, coal mines and fertilizer projects," he said.



















