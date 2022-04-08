Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 8 April, 2022, 5:32 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Sixty-six firms awarded for being highest exporters in FY18

Published : Friday, 8 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 309
Business Correspondent

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen along with delegation and the US entrepreneurs pose during a meeting in Washington DC on Tuesday.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen along with delegation and the US entrepreneurs pose during a meeting in Washington DC on Tuesday.

Sixty-six companies of the country won 'Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Export Trophy' for being the highest export earners in the 2017-18 financial year.
The trophies were officially handed over to the concerned officials of the companies at a function attended virtually by President Abdul Hamid as the chief guest at a city hotel on Thursday.
Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi presided over the function organized by the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) and attended by the relevant government officials and business leaders were present as guests.
On July 29 last year, the Ministry of Commerce issued a notification mentioning the names of the 66 companies. According to the notification, Jaber & Jobayer Fabrics Limited was awarded as the best exporter on the basis of highest export earnings.
On the other hand, Pran Dairy Limited won the gold medal in the field of agricultural processed products (excluding tobacco). Pran Agro Limited also won silver medal in this category. Besides, Habiganj Agro Limited, a subsidiary of Pran Group, won bronze.
In the readymade garments (oven) category, Rifat Garments Ltd. won gold medal while AKM Knitwear Ltd. won the silver and Tarashima Apparels won the bronze. In readywear (knitwear) sector Square Fashions Ltd, Four H Fashions and GMS Composite Knitting won gold, silver and bronze medals respectively.
Badsha Textile Limited, Kamal Yarn Limited and Nice Cotton Limited won gold, silver and bronze respectively in all types of yarn while Envoy Textile Limited bagged gold in the field of textile fabrics. Noman Weaving Mills won silver and Four H Dyeing and Printing won bronze respectively.
Jaber & Jobayer Fabrics Ltd. and ACS Textile (Bangladesh) Ltd. won gold and silver respectively in the home and specialized textile products sector while Noman Territowal Mills Ltd. is got gold medal in Territowal sector.
The selected companies for gold, silver and bronze medals in the frozen food products sector are BDC Food, MUC Food and Jalalabad Frozen Foods Limited respectively. International Jute Traders bagged gold medal in raw jute products sector.
Akij Jute Mills Ltd. won the gold medal in jute products and The Golden Fiber Trade Center Ltd. won the silver medal. Apex Tannery is the only gold medalist in the crust or finished leather products sector.
In the leather goods category, Picard Bangladesh Ltd, ABC Footwear Industries Ltd and BBJ Leather Goods Ltd. gold, silver and bronge respectively. Bay-Footwear Ltd, FB Footwear Ltd  and Alliance won gold, silver and bronze respectively in footwear and leather goods exports.
In the agricultural products (excluding tobacco) category, Mansur General Trading Limited, Heritage Enterprise and Abdullah Trading won gold, silver and bronze respectively.
Karupanya Rangpur Limited, Classical Handmade Products BD BD Creation received gold, silver and bronze medal respectively in the handicraft products sector.
Bengal Plastics Limited Unit-3, RFL Group's All Plast Bangladesh Limited and Tanvir Polymer Industries Limited won gold and silver medals in the plastics products category. Shinepukur Ceramics Ltd. and Artisan Ceramics own gold and silver medals in the ceramic industry. Ltd.
Uniglory Cycle Component Limited and RFL Group Rangpur Metal Industries Limited Unit-2 won gold and silver medals respectively in light engineering sector. Energypack Engineering Limited and BRB Cable Industries Limited won gold and silver medals respectively in the field of electrical and electronics products.
In other industrial products, BSRM Steels Ltd. won gold medal, Marine Safety System won silver and Asia Metal Marine Service won bronze. Square Pharmaceuticals Limited received gold in pharmaceutical products and Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited bagged silver medal.
Universal Jeans Ltd. and Pacific Jeans Ltd. won gold and silver medals respectively in the garment industry (knit and oven) made by 100% EPZ Bangladeshi owned ('C' category).
Fardin Accessories Ltd. and RM Interlining Ltd. won gold medals and silver medals in other EPZ-owned Bangladeshi owned ('C' category) other products and services.  In packaging and accessories products, Montrims Ltd. won gold, M&U Packaging Ltd. silver and Uniglory Packaging Industries Ltd. won bronze.
Orchid Trading Corporation, Eco Fresh International and Bang Chung Trade and Tourism won gold, silver and bronze respectively in other primary products category. Mir Telecom Limited was the only gold medalist in other services.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL Khulna Zone holds agent banking conference
Stocks extend losing streak for 4th running day
BB to release new notes from April 20
German factory output rises but Ukraine clouds loom
Korean, Chinese JV to realize toll at Padma Bridge
ADB, LDC sign $100m loan deal to support small farmers
Rich nations to tap 120m barrels from emergency oil reserves
Samsung forecasts Q1 operating profit up 50.3pc year-on-year


Latest News
Youth electrocuted in Sirajganj
Govt forms cell to punish opposition before polls: BNP
Imran Khan to address nation ahead of no-confidence vote
Bus strike called off in Rangpur
Cargo plane breaks in two during emergency landing in Costa Rica
Momen reiterates govt's commitment to ensure autistic people's social participation
30 killed after missile strike on Kramatorsk Railway Station: Ukraine
No decision yet on full festival bonus to pvt school teachers: Dipu Moni
Two killed by miscreants attack in Faridpur
Trawler sinks in Gojaria River: 2 dead, 3 missing
Most Read News
"Will defend our interests," says Russia
FM did not discuss BNP in talks with US counterpart: Hasan
China reports highest Covid tally since start of pandemic
Online application for DU entry tests to open April 20
US warns India against aligning with Russia
Talks with US envoy held to bring killer Rashed Chy: Anisul
BB to release new notes of Tk 23,000cr ahead of Eid
Man kills wife suspecting extramarital affairs with father
China launches new satellite for earth observation
India reports 1st case of coronavirus variant XE
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft