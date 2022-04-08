Sixty-six firms awarded for being highest exporters in FY18



Sixty-six companies of the country won 'Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Export Trophy' for being the highest export earners in the 2017-18 financial year.The trophies were officially handed over to the concerned officials of the companies at a function attended virtually by President Abdul Hamid as the chief guest at a city hotel on Thursday.Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi presided over the function organized by the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) and attended by the relevant government officials and business leaders were present as guests.On July 29 last year, the Ministry of Commerce issued a notification mentioning the names of the 66 companies. According to the notification, Jaber & Jobayer Fabrics Limited was awarded as the best exporter on the basis of highest export earnings.On the other hand, Pran Dairy Limited won the gold medal in the field of agricultural processed products (excluding tobacco). Pran Agro Limited also won silver medal in this category. Besides, Habiganj Agro Limited, a subsidiary of Pran Group, won bronze.In the readymade garments (oven) category, Rifat Garments Ltd. won gold medal while AKM Knitwear Ltd. won the silver and Tarashima Apparels won the bronze. In readywear (knitwear) sector Square Fashions Ltd, Four H Fashions and GMS Composite Knitting won gold, silver and bronze medals respectively.Badsha Textile Limited, Kamal Yarn Limited and Nice Cotton Limited won gold, silver and bronze respectively in all types of yarn while Envoy Textile Limited bagged gold in the field of textile fabrics. Noman Weaving Mills won silver and Four H Dyeing and Printing won bronze respectively.Jaber & Jobayer Fabrics Ltd. and ACS Textile (Bangladesh) Ltd. won gold and silver respectively in the home and specialized textile products sector while Noman Territowal Mills Ltd. is got gold medal in Territowal sector.The selected companies for gold, silver and bronze medals in the frozen food products sector are BDC Food, MUC Food and Jalalabad Frozen Foods Limited respectively. International Jute Traders bagged gold medal in raw jute products sector.Akij Jute Mills Ltd. won the gold medal in jute products and The Golden Fiber Trade Center Ltd. won the silver medal. Apex Tannery is the only gold medalist in the crust or finished leather products sector.In the leather goods category, Picard Bangladesh Ltd, ABC Footwear Industries Ltd and BBJ Leather Goods Ltd. gold, silver and bronge respectively. Bay-Footwear Ltd, FB Footwear Ltd and Alliance won gold, silver and bronze respectively in footwear and leather goods exports.In the agricultural products (excluding tobacco) category, Mansur General Trading Limited, Heritage Enterprise and Abdullah Trading won gold, silver and bronze respectively.Karupanya Rangpur Limited, Classical Handmade Products BD BD Creation received gold, silver and bronze medal respectively in the handicraft products sector.Bengal Plastics Limited Unit-3, RFL Group's All Plast Bangladesh Limited and Tanvir Polymer Industries Limited won gold and silver medals in the plastics products category. Shinepukur Ceramics Ltd. and Artisan Ceramics own gold and silver medals in the ceramic industry. Ltd.Uniglory Cycle Component Limited and RFL Group Rangpur Metal Industries Limited Unit-2 won gold and silver medals respectively in light engineering sector. Energypack Engineering Limited and BRB Cable Industries Limited won gold and silver medals respectively in the field of electrical and electronics products.In other industrial products, BSRM Steels Ltd. won gold medal, Marine Safety System won silver and Asia Metal Marine Service won bronze. Square Pharmaceuticals Limited received gold in pharmaceutical products and Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited bagged silver medal.Universal Jeans Ltd. and Pacific Jeans Ltd. won gold and silver medals respectively in the garment industry (knit and oven) made by 100% EPZ Bangladeshi owned ('C' category).Fardin Accessories Ltd. and RM Interlining Ltd. won gold medals and silver medals in other EPZ-owned Bangladeshi owned ('C' category) other products and services. In packaging and accessories products, Montrims Ltd. won gold, M&U Packaging Ltd. silver and Uniglory Packaging Industries Ltd. won bronze.Orchid Trading Corporation, Eco Fresh International and Bang Chung Trade and Tourism won gold, silver and bronze respectively in other primary products category. Mir Telecom Limited was the only gold medalist in other services.