Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 8 April, 2022, 5:32 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Macron slams Polish PM after criticism of Putin talks

Published : Friday, 8 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 232

PARIS, Apr 7: President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday lashed out at Poland's prime minister following his criticism of the French leader's repeated talks with Russia's Vladimir Putin.
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Monday slammed Macron's hours of phone calls with Putin, whom he likened to Hitler, and suggested they had achieved nothing.
"These statements are both baseless and scandalous," Macron told TF1 on Wednesday evening when asked about the remarks which threaten to undermine EU unity during the bloc's face-off with Moscow over Ukraine.
He said the Polish leader was from a "far-right party" and was
"supporting" his rival Marine Le Pen in France's presidential election this month.
"I take full responsibility for having spoken to the president of Russia, in the name of France, to avoid the war and to build a new architecture for peace in Europe several years ago," he added.
"I did it from the beginning of my term in office," he said adding: "I was never naive, unlike others. I was never complicit, unlike others."
Macron has sought to target Le Pen's links to Russia, stressing repeatedly how she had taken a loan from a Russian bank which her National Rally party is still repaying.
Le Pen has been seeking to distance herself from Moscow, which she visited before the last election in 2017 to meet Putin.
She has lobbied for the EU to drop sanctions imposed on Russia after its annexation of the Ukrainian territory of Crimea in 2014 and has expressed admiration for Putin in the past.
Also speaking to TF1, Le Pen called for France to withdraw its ambassador from Moscow following the killing of Ukrainian civilians in the town of Bucha allegedly by Russian troops.
"If there is really proof, then we need to be very firm," she said.
Polls show Le Pen gaining ground fast on Macron ahead of the first round of voting on Sunday in France's election.
Macron's investment in diplomatic talks with Putin saw him surge in the polls in March, but he has since fallen back in a campaign increasingly focused on the danger of inflation in France.
In her interview on Wednesday night, Le Pen repeated her pledges to slash taxes on fuel and essential food items, while promising to ban the Muslim headscarf in all public spaces.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Making contingency plans for possible 'chemical assaults' in Ukraine: WHO
In this handout picture provided by the Fars news agency
Macron slams Polish PM after criticism of Putin talks
Yemen's president transfers power to new leadership council
Pakistan's top court to rule on Khan's bid to block ouster Thursday
Modi, Sonia Gandhi at Speaker's meet with parties post Lok Sabha adjournment
Ukraine seeks arms from NATO as fight looms on eastern front
Russian facing most difficult situation in three decades: Mikhail


Latest News
Youth electrocuted in Sirajganj
Govt forms cell to punish opposition before polls: BNP
Imran Khan to address nation ahead of no-confidence vote
Bus strike called off in Rangpur
Cargo plane breaks in two during emergency landing in Costa Rica
Momen reiterates govt's commitment to ensure autistic people's social participation
30 killed after missile strike on Kramatorsk Railway Station: Ukraine
No decision yet on full festival bonus to pvt school teachers: Dipu Moni
Two killed by miscreants attack in Faridpur
Trawler sinks in Gojaria River: 2 dead, 3 missing
Most Read News
"Will defend our interests," says Russia
FM did not discuss BNP in talks with US counterpart: Hasan
China reports highest Covid tally since start of pandemic
Online application for DU entry tests to open April 20
US warns India against aligning with Russia
Talks with US envoy held to bring killer Rashed Chy: Anisul
BB to release new notes of Tk 23,000cr ahead of Eid
Man kills wife suspecting extramarital affairs with father
China launches new satellite for earth observation
India reports 1st case of coronavirus variant XE
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft