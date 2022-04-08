Benzema treble puts Real Madrid in command against Chelsea



Real Madrid's French striker Karim Benzema (C) fights for the ball with Chelsea's Spanish defender Cesar Azpilicueta (L) during the UEFA Champions League Quarter-final first leg football match between Chelsea and Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, on April 6, 2022. photo: AFP

LONDON, APR 7: Carlo Ancelotti hailed Karim Benzema's "fantastic" hat-trick as he fired Real Madrid to a 3-1 win against Chelsea that put the Champions League holders on the brink of elimination after Wednesday's quarter-final first leg.Benzema produced a masterclass at Stamford Bridge as the France striker netted twice in the first half with two perfectly-taken headers.Kai Havertz reduced the deficit before the interval, but Benzema punished a woeful mistake from Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy in the second half to complete his treble.It was the sublime Benzema's second successive Champions League hat-trick after he single-handedly inspired their epic comeback against Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 second leg.Ancelotti's side are in pole position to advance to the semi-finals as they return to Madrid for the second leg on April 12.After losing to Chelsea in last season's Champions League semi-finals, Real will have the opportunity to exact revenge at the Bernabeu."We had a fantastic performance up front from Benzema," Ancelotti said."He's getting better every day like wine. We played well. It was a good night."We have an advantage but we have a lot of respect for this team who were the winners of the last Champions League."Real won the last of their 13 Champions League titles in 2018 and, while they may not be favourites in this year's tournament, their ruthless victory in west London was a significant statement of intent from the La Liga leaders.With 11 goals this term, Benzema has scored more times than any other Frenchman in a single European Cup campaign, moving past Just Fontaine's 10-goal haul in 1958-59."They're magic nights. Today we came out to win, to show we're Real Madrid," Benzema said."We played well from the first minute to the last. They're very important goals."Chelsea were a shadow of the supremely organised side that marched to their second Champions League crown last year and won six successive games in all competitions before the recent international break. -AFP