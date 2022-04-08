Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 8 April, 2022, 5:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Benzema treble puts Real Madrid in command against Chelsea

Published : Friday, 8 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 254

Real Madrid's French striker Karim Benzema (C) fights for the ball with Chelsea's Spanish defender Cesar Azpilicueta (L) during the UEFA Champions League Quarter-final first leg football match between Chelsea and Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, on April 6, 2022. photo: AFP

Real Madrid's French striker Karim Benzema (C) fights for the ball with Chelsea's Spanish defender Cesar Azpilicueta (L) during the UEFA Champions League Quarter-final first leg football match between Chelsea and Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, on April 6, 2022. photo: AFP

LONDON, APR 7: Carlo Ancelotti hailed Karim Benzema's "fantastic" hat-trick as he fired Real Madrid to a 3-1 win against Chelsea that put the Champions League holders on the brink of elimination after Wednesday's quarter-final first leg.
Benzema produced a masterclass at Stamford Bridge as the France striker netted twice in the first half with two perfectly-taken headers.
Kai Havertz reduced the deficit before the interval, but Benzema punished a woeful mistake from Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy in the second half to complete his treble.
It was the sublime Benzema's second successive Champions League hat-trick after he single-handedly inspired their epic comeback against Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 second leg.
Ancelotti's side are in pole position to advance to the semi-finals as they return to Madrid for the second leg on April 12.
After losing to Chelsea in last season's Champions League semi-finals, Real will have the opportunity to exact revenge at the Bernabeu.
"We had a fantastic performance up front from Benzema," Ancelotti said.
"He's getting better every day like wine. We played well. It was a good night.
"We have an advantage but we have a lot of respect for this team who were the winners of the last Champions League."
Real won the last of their 13 Champions League titles in 2018 and, while they may not be favourites in this year's tournament, their ruthless victory in west London was a significant statement of intent from the La Liga leaders.
With 11 goals this term, Benzema has scored more times than any other Frenchman in a single European Cup campaign, moving past Just Fontaine's 10-goal haul in 1958-59.
"They're magic nights. Today we came out to win, to show we're Real Madrid," Benzema said.
"We played well from the first minute to the last. They're very important goals."
Chelsea were a shadow of the supremely organised side that marched to their second Champions League crown last year and won six successive games in all competitions before the recent international break.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Villarreal defeat Bayern to raise Champions League upset hopes
Benzema treble puts Real Madrid in command against Chelsea
English cricketers brave spring chill at start of season
Metal plate removed from ex-India skipper's skull 60 years on
Six players share lead after 4th round
Kingsley denies Sheikh Jamal's victory in BPL
AHF Cup winning hockey team to be accorded reception
Elgar defends South Africans against 'sledging' allegations


Latest News
Youth electrocuted in Sirajganj
Govt forms cell to punish opposition before polls: BNP
Imran Khan to address nation ahead of no-confidence vote
Bus strike called off in Rangpur
Cargo plane breaks in two during emergency landing in Costa Rica
Momen reiterates govt's commitment to ensure autistic people's social participation
30 killed after missile strike on Kramatorsk Railway Station: Ukraine
No decision yet on full festival bonus to pvt school teachers: Dipu Moni
Two killed by miscreants attack in Faridpur
Trawler sinks in Gojaria River: 2 dead, 3 missing
Most Read News
"Will defend our interests," says Russia
FM did not discuss BNP in talks with US counterpart: Hasan
China reports highest Covid tally since start of pandemic
Online application for DU entry tests to open April 20
US warns India against aligning with Russia
Talks with US envoy held to bring killer Rashed Chy: Anisul
BB to release new notes of Tk 23,000cr ahead of Eid
Man kills wife suspecting extramarital affairs with father
China launches new satellite for earth observation
India reports 1st case of coronavirus variant XE
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft