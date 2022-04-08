English cricketers brave spring chill at start of season

CHELMSFORD, APR 7: Players warming up in woolly hats and multiple layers. A biting wind whipping across the lush green grass. Welcome to the first day of the English county cricket season.

While global stars strut their stuff in the cauldron of the Indian Premier League, Essex and Kent faced off in the first act of a six-month drama in the small city of Chelmsford.

First-class county cricket has long been a target for criticism, seen by some as a niche activity that fails to produce players of Test quality and watched by sparse crowds.

The four-day County Championship has been shunted around to accommodate various forms of limited overs, or white-ball, cricket including the newly arrived Hundred competition. -AFP













