Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 8 April, 2022, 5:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Metal plate removed from ex-India skipper's skull 60 years on

Published : Friday, 8 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 258

MUMBAI, APR 7: Doctors have removed a metal plate from the skull of India's former cricket captain Nari Contractor -- 60 years after it was put in following a near-fatal bouncer by West Indies' Charlie Griffith.
The nasty blow to the back of his head when facing the Barbados fast bowler in a 1962 tour game put a premature end to Contractor's international career after 31 Tests and left him seriously hurt.
Contractor underwent numerous operations including having the titanium plate installed that same year.
His son Hoshedar Contractor told AFP that the former skipper, now 88, was recovering well after the implant was taken out in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday.
"As a family, our concern was about how he would be able to handle post-op at this age. But he's doing absolutely fine and is mobile," he said.
"The doctors Dr Harshad Parekh and Dr. Anil Tibrewala did a great job."
Contractor was losing skin in the area of his head where the plate was so they decided to remove it, his son said.
Aside from his nasty injury, Contractor is also famous for scoring 81 runs against England at Lord's in 1959 despite a Brian Statham blow that broke two of his ribs.
The left-handed opener said in a 2009 interview that when he was hit in Barbados he had been distracted when "somebody opened a window in the pavilion".
Frank Worrell, the West Indies captain at the time, several of his team-mates and Indian players donated blood as doctors battled to save Contractor's life.
Batsmen did not wear helmets at the time.
"There were no sight screens at that time and my 100 percent concentration wasn't on that delivery. I saw it just inches away before it hit me," Contractor told the DNA newspaper. "But it isn't true that I ducked." AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Villarreal defeat Bayern to raise Champions League upset hopes
Benzema treble puts Real Madrid in command against Chelsea
English cricketers brave spring chill at start of season
Metal plate removed from ex-India skipper's skull 60 years on
Six players share lead after 4th round
Kingsley denies Sheikh Jamal's victory in BPL
AHF Cup winning hockey team to be accorded reception
Elgar defends South Africans against 'sledging' allegations


Latest News
Youth electrocuted in Sirajganj
Govt forms cell to punish opposition before polls: BNP
Imran Khan to address nation ahead of no-confidence vote
Bus strike called off in Rangpur
Cargo plane breaks in two during emergency landing in Costa Rica
Momen reiterates govt's commitment to ensure autistic people's social participation
30 killed after missile strike on Kramatorsk Railway Station: Ukraine
No decision yet on full festival bonus to pvt school teachers: Dipu Moni
Two killed by miscreants attack in Faridpur
Trawler sinks in Gojaria River: 2 dead, 3 missing
Most Read News
"Will defend our interests," says Russia
FM did not discuss BNP in talks with US counterpart: Hasan
China reports highest Covid tally since start of pandemic
Online application for DU entry tests to open April 20
US warns India against aligning with Russia
Talks with US envoy held to bring killer Rashed Chy: Anisul
BB to release new notes of Tk 23,000cr ahead of Eid
Man kills wife suspecting extramarital affairs with father
China launches new satellite for earth observation
India reports 1st case of coronavirus variant XE
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft