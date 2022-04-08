Six players share lead after 4th round

Six players are sharing lead in the points table with maximum four points after fourth round games of International Rating Chess tournament now being held at Bangladesh Chess Federation hall-room and conference room of National Sports council old building.

They are GM Ziaur Rahman, GM Enamul Hossain Razib, IM Mohammad Minhaz Uddin, FM Mehdi Hasan Parag, FM Khandekar Aminul Islam and CM Md. Sharif Hossain.

Three players are sharing the second position with 3.5 points. They are IM Mohammad Fahad Rahman, Avik Sarker and Asif Mahmud.

The fourth round games were held on Thursday with GM Zia beat FM Sheikh Nasir Ahmed, GM Razib beat CM Md Shawket Bin Osman Shaon, IM Minhaz beat CM Sadnan Hasan Dihan, FM Parag beat CM Manon Reja Neer, FM Amin beat FM Mohammad Javed, CM Sharif beat Jabed Al Azad, IM Fahad beat Aminul Islam, Avik beat WFM Noshin Anjum, Asif beat FM Syed Mahfuzur Rahman and Sakline Mostafa Sajid split point with Abzid Rahman.

The fifth round games start today (Friday) from 2 pm at the same venues. -BSS










