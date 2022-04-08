Kingsley denies Sheikh Jamal's victory in BPL

Nigerian-born forward Eleta Kingsley scored two goals in the dying moment as Bashundhara Kings denied Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club's victory forcing them to play an exciting 3-3 goals draw in the TVS Bangladesh Premier League football held on Thursday at Bashundhara Sports Complex in the city.

Apart from Kingley's two goals, Bosnian midfielder Stojan Vranjes scored another goal for Kings while Uzbekistan forward Otabek Valijonov, Gambian forward Sulayman Sillah and his fellow mate Solomon King Kanform netted one goal each for Sheikh Jamal DC. The match was locked goalless at the breather.

Otabek Valijonov finally broke the deadlock scoring the first goal for Sheikh Jamal in the 71st minute but the lead lasted for a few minutes when Stojan Vranjes restored the parity for Kings in the 76th minute of the match.

Sheikh Jamal again took the lead when Sulayman Sillah scored the second goal in the 83rd minute and Solomon further widened the margin by scoring the third goal for Sheikh Jamal in the 85th minute of the match, keeping his team in a much more comfortable position.

At one stage it seemed, Sheikh Jamal was going to halt Kings' winning run as they were a few minutes before their desired victory, but it was Kingley who made all the difference scoring two goals in a span of three minutes depriving Sheikh Jamal of their certain victory.

Kingsley scored the second goal for Bashundhara in the 89th minute and finally scored his second and third goal for Kings in the 90+1st minute of the match.

Sheikh Jamal played a good brand of football in the second half but they could not keep their tempo in the dying stage. As a result, they had to leave the field splitting point with Bashundhara.

Despite the day's draw, Bashundhara Kings

maintained their top slot in the points table with 26 points from 11 matches while Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club collected 21 points playing the same number of matches.

Today's matches: Bangladesh Police Football Club vs Chittagong Abahani Limited Muktijodda Smrity Stadium in Rajshahi and Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra vs Saif Sporting Club at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani Stadium in Gopalganj. Both the matches kick off at 3.30 pm. -BSS









