Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 8 April, 2022, 5:30 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

AHF Cup winning hockey team to be accorded reception

Published : Friday, 8 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 264

Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF)has decided to accord a warm reception to the players and officials of Bangladesh national hockey team who emerged champions in the Men's AHF Cup Hockey held last month in Jakarta.
The reception ceremony will be held on Sunday (April 10) at 11 am at Air Force Falcon Hall in the city's Tejgaon.
Following the reception ceremony, the BHF's executive meeting which will be held on the same day to be chaired by BHF's president and Chief of Air Staff Shaikh Abdul Hannan BBP, BUP, NSWC FAWC, PSC.
National hockey team's sponsor the Dhaka Mercantile Bank Limited's chairman (retd.) group captain Mohammad Abu Jafar Chowdhury GD (P), PSC will be present at the programme as special guest.
Bangladesh retained title of the Men's AHF Cup Hockey for the fourth consecutive times in a row beating Oman by 5-3 goals in penalty shootout in the keenly contested final.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Villarreal defeat Bayern to raise Champions League upset hopes
Benzema treble puts Real Madrid in command against Chelsea
English cricketers brave spring chill at start of season
Metal plate removed from ex-India skipper's skull 60 years on
Six players share lead after 4th round
Kingsley denies Sheikh Jamal's victory in BPL
AHF Cup winning hockey team to be accorded reception
Elgar defends South Africans against 'sledging' allegations


Latest News
Youth electrocuted in Sirajganj
Govt forms cell to punish opposition before polls: BNP
Imran Khan to address nation ahead of no-confidence vote
Bus strike called off in Rangpur
Cargo plane breaks in two during emergency landing in Costa Rica
Momen reiterates govt's commitment to ensure autistic people's social participation
30 killed after missile strike on Kramatorsk Railway Station: Ukraine
No decision yet on full festival bonus to pvt school teachers: Dipu Moni
Two killed by miscreants attack in Faridpur
Trawler sinks in Gojaria River: 2 dead, 3 missing
Most Read News
"Will defend our interests," says Russia
FM did not discuss BNP in talks with US counterpart: Hasan
China reports highest Covid tally since start of pandemic
Online application for DU entry tests to open April 20
US warns India against aligning with Russia
Talks with US envoy held to bring killer Rashed Chy: Anisul
BB to release new notes of Tk 23,000cr ahead of Eid
Man kills wife suspecting extramarital affairs with father
China launches new satellite for earth observation
India reports 1st case of coronavirus variant XE
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft