AHF Cup winning hockey team to be accorded reception

Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF)has decided to accord a warm reception to the players and officials of Bangladesh national hockey team who emerged champions in the Men's AHF Cup Hockey held last month in Jakarta.

The reception ceremony will be held on Sunday (April 10) at 11 am at Air Force Falcon Hall in the city's Tejgaon.

Following the reception ceremony, the BHF's executive meeting which will be held on the same day to be chaired by BHF's president and Chief of Air Staff Shaikh Abdul Hannan BBP, BUP, NSWC FAWC, PSC.

National hockey team's sponsor the Dhaka Mercantile Bank Limited's chairman (retd.) group captain Mohammad Abu Jafar Chowdhury GD (P), PSC will be present at the programme as special guest.

Bangladesh retained title of the Men's AHF Cup Hockey for the fourth consecutive times in a row beating Oman by 5-3 goals in penalty shootout in the keenly contested final. -BSS









