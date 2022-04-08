Tigers keen to square series winning last Test



Pre-match gym session of Bangladesh National Cricket Team at Virgin Active in Port Elizabeth in preparation of the 2nd Test on Thursday. photo:: screenshot

The match will kick start at 2:00pm (BST) at the St George's Park in St. Petersburg, South Africa.

Bangladesh after 220-run massive debacle in the first Test must be looking to show their red-ball calibre in the last Test and are obvious to make couple of changes. Tamim Iqbal is sure to replace Shadman Islam in the opening slot. The leading scorer of the country across the format had missed the earlier Test for sudden illness. Abu Jayed Rahi on the contrary, will succeed alike speedster Taskin Ahmed, who returned home with Shoulder injury.

The major area of concern for tourists is the batting malfunction. None of the top five batters but Mahmudul Hasan Joy could bat for long in the previous Test. The question can raise that will Tamim's inclusion change the scenario drastically? The opener will be playing a red-ball game after almost two and a half year. Is it not going to be over expectation on him to get something big after such a long gap?

Najmul Hossain Shanto, who remains come and go in the squad will bat at three and is he is yet to prove himself to lead the side in crisis. Skipper Mominul Haque is not a proven performer outside home while Mushfiqur Rahim had been struggling to get rid of the bad-patch. So, another acid test is waiting for them in the ground that has carry and bounce.

Liton Das, Yasir Ali Rabbi and Mehidy Miraz are capable of doing their job in the late-order. But again the bowling attack goes weaker in absence of two key bowlers Taskin and Shoriful Islam.

South Africa on the other hand, had a great time without their proven weapons like Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen, Anrich Nortje, Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen. Spinner duo Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer destroyed the touring line-up to clinch massive win in earlier meeting. But it is a different game in a different venue where hardly a spinner has anything to get. Hosts therefore, have to struggle to set their right bowling combination sans Rabada and Ngidi.

Batting therefore is the key strength for home team. Skipper Dean Elgar, hit fifties in both the innings in the earlier game, will surely claim the spotlight again while Ryan Rickelton, Temba Bavuma and Kyle Verreynne are also in good form with the bat.

Weather forecast shows that the rain can wash away the half of the game. The wicket possibly will help the pacers and the toss winning skipper must prefer to bowl first to take early advantage.







