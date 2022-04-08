

A book on Bangladesh Weightlifting records unveiled

There the State Ministry said that the Ministry had taken the necessary initiative to archive the information on sporting events, results, achievements of different events and the federations. For this, he sought the cooperation of sports journalists and all of those who involved in sports.

While stressing the importance of preserving such information and archiving, he said, "We are planning to publish archives and books to enrich the sports database."

The State Minister had shown gratitude to Morsalin Ahmed, the author of the book, for his noteworthy work. He praised how the author had highlighted domestic weightlifting in the national and international arena in this 200-page book.

The author also included biographies of prominent weightlifting organisers. The book contains the history of local weightlifting and lifters, with records of all national and international results from 1973 to 2021.

General Secretary of The Bangladesh Weightlifting Federation Lt. Colonel (retd) Nazrul Islam, Youth and Sports Secretary Mezbah Uddin, National Sports Council (NSC) Secretary Parimal Singh, Bangladesh Awami League Youth and Sports Secretary Harunur Rashid, a member of Swadhin Bangla Football Team Enayetur Rahman, National Award-winning footballer Sheikh Aslam, Hasanuzzaman Bablu, former national footballer Abdul Gaffar, SA Games Gold Medallist weightlifter Mabia Akhter Simanto and other prominent figures were present on the occasion.









The State Minister for Youth and Sports Md Zahid Ahsan Russel, MP, unveiled the book 'Bharottolone Bangladesh' (Bangladesh In Weightlifting), written by the country's one of the senior sports journalists Morsalin Ahmed, at a colourful programme at the National Sports Council conference room on Thursday.There the State Ministry said that the Ministry had taken the necessary initiative to archive the information on sporting events, results, achievements of different events and the federations. For this, he sought the cooperation of sports journalists and all of those who involved in sports.While stressing the importance of preserving such information and archiving, he said, "We are planning to publish archives and books to enrich the sports database."The State Minister had shown gratitude to Morsalin Ahmed, the author of the book, for his noteworthy work. He praised how the author had highlighted domestic weightlifting in the national and international arena in this 200-page book.The author also included biographies of prominent weightlifting organisers. The book contains the history of local weightlifting and lifters, with records of all national and international results from 1973 to 2021.General Secretary of The Bangladesh Weightlifting Federation Lt. Colonel (retd) Nazrul Islam, Youth and Sports Secretary Mezbah Uddin, National Sports Council (NSC) Secretary Parimal Singh, Bangladesh Awami League Youth and Sports Secretary Harunur Rashid, a member of Swadhin Bangla Football Team Enayetur Rahman, National Award-winning footballer Sheikh Aslam, Hasanuzzaman Bablu, former national footballer Abdul Gaffar, SA Games Gold Medallist weightlifter Mabia Akhter Simanto and other prominent figures were present on the occasion.