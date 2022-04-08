Video
Application process for DU entry tests begins April 20

Form fee increased from TK 650 to TK 1,000

Published : Friday, 8 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 271
DU Correspondent

The admission tests for the first-year undergraduates at Dhaka University (DU) under 2021-22 academic year will start from June 3.
Ahead of the tests, the university authorities have asked the admission seekers to submit their application forms online by April 20-May 10.
This year, the application fee for the admission tests was increased from Tk 650 to Tk 1,000.
The decisions was taken on Thursday at a meeting of the general admission committee of the university presided over by Vice Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman.
According to the decision, the admission test of 'Ga' unit of the Faculty of Business Studies will be held on June 3 and 'Kha' unit under the Faculty of Arts on June 4 while 'Ka' unit test under the Faculty of Science and 'Gha' unit examination under the Faculty of Social Sciences will take place on June 10 and June 11 respectively.
Besides, the admission test of 'Cha' unit (general knowledge) of the Faculty of Fine Arts will be held on June 17.
As per the decision taken at the meeting, this year also the admission test will be held in the eight divisional cities to reduce the sufferings of the students.
Admission seekers in the 'Ka' unit should have a minimum of GPA 8, including the fourth subject in the secondary and higher secondary or equivalent examinations.



