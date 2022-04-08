Govt yet to decide on  financer for Gazipur ICD

Construction and operation of Dhirasram Inland Container Depot (ICD) in Gazipur is oscillating between hope and despair as the government is yet to decide about its financing party either by public private partnership (PPP) or by foreign lending agencies.

In July 2013, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved the project aimed at building a full-fledged ICD under PPP. The government was searching for a suitable place and finally Bangladesh Railway in August 2020 decided to construct the ICD at Dhirasram in Gazipur.

As the project was to be built under PPP, it sought private financing parties from both local and abroad but hardly received any response initially. Finally, a Dubai based company DP World showed their positive interests with necessary investments and in this regard the PPP office conducted a feasibility study.

As per the study, it was positive for private investment and the DP World submitted their proposals to Bangladesh Railway and after a few days it sought the Railway's financial and commercial feedback. A senior PPP official said despite repeated knocks by the DP World to the Railway authority, still there is no response. He said, "I don't know why it is happening. May be the cause is political or geopolitical."

On the other hand the government though intended to build the ICD under PPP, it has been seeking foreign lending agencies' supports. And as per latest information it sought supports from Asian Development Bank (ADB). When talking with the Daily Observer, Md Abul Bashar, Joint Secretary and Director General (Programming & Investment Promotion) in the PPP office said though the project was supposed to be implemented under PPP arrangements, currently the Railway itself also trying to get finance from ADB and World Bank. But there is no concrete decision yet.

He said, "A long time has already been passed and considering importance of the project for logistics sector development it should be implemented by any means. That is either under PPP or by foreign financing.

The PPP official said as the PPP launched a feasibility study and it submitted a positive report and in the mean time the DP World is showing interest, so it could be done just with another step negotiation with DP World. SM Salimullah Bahar, Chief Planning Officer of Bangladesh Railway said, "We have placed two development project proposals (DPP) one for Dhirasram Connecting ICD and another for Pubail Connecting Land Acquisition."

"We are talking with ADB for financing but nothing yet tangible. It would get headway once the DPP is approved", he said.









