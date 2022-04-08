Court sends Asish to jail

A Dhaka Court on Thursday sent Ashish Roy Chowdhury alias 'Bottle Chowdhury', a charge-sheeted accused in film actor Sohel Chowdhury murder case, to jail in a narcotic case.

Metropolitan Magistrate Syed Mostafa Reza Nur passed the order after hearing on bail prayer.

Sub-Inspector Shamim Hossain of Gulshan Police Station and investigation officer in the case, produced Ashish before the court in the case filed under Narcotic Control Act and prayed to keep him in jail until the completion of investigation.

Accused Ashish's lawyer advocate Selim Ashraf Chowdhury pleaded for his bail.

On Tuesday night, Ashish, absconding accused of actor Sohel Chosendhury murder case, was arrested by Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) from a house in Gulshan in the city.









