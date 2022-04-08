Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 8 April, 2022, 5:30 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Actor Sohel Chy Murder

Court sends Asish to jail

Published : Friday, 8 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 247
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka Court on Thursday sent Ashish Roy Chowdhury alias 'Bottle Chowdhury', a charge-sheeted accused in film actor Sohel Chowdhury murder case, to jail in a narcotic case.
Metropolitan Magistrate Syed Mostafa Reza Nur passed the order after hearing on bail prayer.
Sub-Inspector Shamim Hossain of Gulshan Police Station and investigation officer in the case, produced Ashish before the court in the case filed under Narcotic Control Act and prayed   to keep him in jail until the completion of investigation.
Accused Ashish's lawyer advocate Selim Ashraf Chowdhury pleaded for his bail.
On Tuesday night, Ashish, absconding accused of actor Sohel Chosendhury murder case, was arrested by Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) from a house in Gulshan in the city.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Application process for DU entry tests begins April 20
Govt yet to decide on  financer for Gazipur ICD
Court sends Asish to jail
Govt to make profit out of Padma Bridge toll: Minister
No Covid death, 44 new cases in 24hrs
Govt to take action against rice mills for withholding supply
32 public univs to hold combined admission test this year
A diarrhoea patient takes treatment at the icddr,b at Mohakhali in the capital


Latest News
Youth electrocuted in Sirajganj
Govt forms cell to punish opposition before polls: BNP
Imran Khan to address nation ahead of no-confidence vote
Bus strike called off in Rangpur
Cargo plane breaks in two during emergency landing in Costa Rica
Momen reiterates govt's commitment to ensure autistic people's social participation
30 killed after missile strike on Kramatorsk Railway Station: Ukraine
No decision yet on full festival bonus to pvt school teachers: Dipu Moni
Two killed by miscreants attack in Faridpur
Trawler sinks in Gojaria River: 2 dead, 3 missing
Most Read News
"Will defend our interests," says Russia
FM did not discuss BNP in talks with US counterpart: Hasan
China reports highest Covid tally since start of pandemic
Online application for DU entry tests to open April 20
US warns India against aligning with Russia
Talks with US envoy held to bring killer Rashed Chy: Anisul
BB to release new notes of Tk 23,000cr ahead of Eid
Man kills wife suspecting extramarital affairs with father
China launches new satellite for earth observation
India reports 1st case of coronavirus variant XE
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft