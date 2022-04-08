Govt to make profit out of Padma Bridge toll: Minister

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Thursday said the government will make a profit out of the construction cost of Padma Bridge from the tolls collected from it.

Moreover, the earnings will allow the government to pay for all the bridge-related maintenance activities as well as implement new development projects, the minister added.

"This will be a win-win situation for both [bridge] users and the government," Kamal furthered virtually following a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) on Thursday. Asked how many years the government would like to raise the cost of the Padma Bridge, Mustafa Kamal said, "We have not done the details yet."

However, "I want to make some profit by raising the cost through toll. There will be more attempts to make new projects without taking that profit into government funds."

The Finance Minister said the project would benefit both the government and the Padma Bridge users.

"We will be able to collect more revenue than we need to meet the cost of building the Padma Bridge," he hoped.

Responding to another question, the Finance Minister said the toll rates of the Padma Bridge have not been fixed yet. But a joint venture of South Korea and China has been awarded a contract to collect the tolls from the Padma Bridge project. "We didn't do any detailed work on it. But we have a plan to make some profits by collecting revenue from the Padma Bridge project in order to implement more similar projects", he said. He said both the government and the users of the Padma Bridge will benefit from the project.

During the meeting, the proposal to appoint a joint venture between Korea Expressway Corporation (KEC) and China Major Bridge Engineering Company Limited (MBEC) for the maintenance and toll collection activities of the bridge was also approved.














