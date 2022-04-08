Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 8 April, 2022, 5:30 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

No Covid death, 44 new cases in 24hrs

Published : Friday, 8 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 255
Staff Correspondent  

The country recorded no death for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Thursday. The death tally remained at 29,123. Some 44 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,951,947.
Besides, 627 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,886,663 and overall recovery rate at 96.66 per cent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).     
The country logged positivity rate of  0.65 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 14.07 per cent and the death rate at 1.49 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 857 labs across the country tested 5,959 samples.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Application process for DU entry tests begins April 20
Govt yet to decide on  financer for Gazipur ICD
Court sends Asish to jail
Govt to make profit out of Padma Bridge toll: Minister
No Covid death, 44 new cases in 24hrs
Govt to take action against rice mills for withholding supply
32 public univs to hold combined admission test this year
A diarrhoea patient takes treatment at the icddr,b at Mohakhali in the capital


Latest News
Youth electrocuted in Sirajganj
Govt forms cell to punish opposition before polls: BNP
Imran Khan to address nation ahead of no-confidence vote
Bus strike called off in Rangpur
Cargo plane breaks in two during emergency landing in Costa Rica
Momen reiterates govt's commitment to ensure autistic people's social participation
30 killed after missile strike on Kramatorsk Railway Station: Ukraine
No decision yet on full festival bonus to pvt school teachers: Dipu Moni
Two killed by miscreants attack in Faridpur
Trawler sinks in Gojaria River: 2 dead, 3 missing
Most Read News
"Will defend our interests," says Russia
FM did not discuss BNP in talks with US counterpart: Hasan
China reports highest Covid tally since start of pandemic
Online application for DU entry tests to open April 20
US warns India against aligning with Russia
Talks with US envoy held to bring killer Rashed Chy: Anisul
BB to release new notes of Tk 23,000cr ahead of Eid
Man kills wife suspecting extramarital affairs with father
China launches new satellite for earth observation
India reports 1st case of coronavirus variant XE
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft