Friday, 8 April, 2022, 5:29 PM
Govt to take action against rice mills for withholding supply

Published : Friday, 8 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 255
Staff Correspondent

The government is likely to take punitive measures against the rice mills which hadn't signed an agreement with the government to supply Aman rice to the government warehouses, despite having capacity to supply and hadn't supplied rice following the contracts after signing agreements.
According to the Food Ministry instruction, the Directorate General of Food (DG Food) authority will cancel licences of those which hadn't signed agreements while deposits of those, which failed to supply at least 80 per cent of contracted rice, will be confiscated.
The Food Ministry has recently sent a letter to the DG Food giving the directives to ensure the severe punishment to the owners of rice mills who failed to supply rice as per the agreement in the Aman season of 2021-22 ended in February this year for public procurement from local production.
At the same time, it was also directed to cancel the licences of the rice mills which did not enter into a rice supply agreement with the government even though they were contracted during the Aman procurement season, following due process.
The letter said the licences of those mills, which hadn't signed contracts for Aman procurement, have to be revoked through due process.
On the other hand, the Food Ministry asked to cancel the licence and confiscate deposits of the rice mills which haven't supplied any rice even after signing the agreement.


