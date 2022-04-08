32 public univs to hold combined admission test this year

Combined admission tests will be held in country's 32 public universities at graduation level this year.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Vice-Chancellors on the upcoming admission test in 2021-2022 academic year and related issues under the auspices of the University Grants Commission-UGC.

Few universities that will remain out of the cluster system are: Dhaka University, Rajshahi University, Chittagong University, Jahangirnagar University, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Aviation, and Aerospace University will conduct admission tests on its own.

UGC recommended to the universities outside the cluster meeting to expedite the admission test schedule, take the admission test, publish the results and admission in time, centrally place the subject, schedule the change of department and pay the admission fee once.

University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman (Routine Responsibilities) Prof. Dil Afroza Begum chaired the meeting of the commission while member Prof. Muhammad Alamgir, Prof. Biswajit Chand, Prof. Md. Abu Taher, Secretary of the Commission Ferdous Zaman, Director of Public University Management Department Mohammad Zaminur Rahman and others were present.











