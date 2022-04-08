Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 8 April, 2022, 5:29 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

President for tough actions against fraudulent business syndicates

Published : Friday, 8 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 287

President M Abdul Hamid addresses a discussion marking the 'National Export Trophy - 2017-18' at the Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden through video-conferencing from Bangabhaban on Thursday. photo : PID

President M Abdul Hamid addresses a discussion marking the 'National Export Trophy - 2017-18' at the Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden through video-conferencing from Bangabhaban on Thursday. photo : PID

President M Abdul Hamid on Thursday asked the government to take stern actions against fraudulent business syndicates responsible for the price hike of essential commodities.
The President said, "You (businessmen) must be careful. The government needs your cooperation so that the image of the whole business community is not tarnished by some corrupt people."
He came up with the instructions while virtually addressing the "National Export Trophy-2017-18" from Bangabhaban this afternoon.
He added: "In a market economy, the prices of essentials' are determined by the state considering the supply and demand of products.
But, now it is not the lack of coordination between the supply and demand; rather products' prices are being increased by some dishonest syndicates. It is not desirable at all."
 Citing examples of several countries across the world, President Hamid said with the advent of various festivals in Bangladesh, including Ramadan and Eid, the prices of some products go up sharply. But, in many countries, the prices of products usually go down on the occasion of national, religious and social festivals.
"As soon as the festivals come here, a section of small and giant traders wait how the people's pockets can be cut capitalizing the festivals," he noted.
The President carefully advised all concerned to adopt a pragmatic plan collecting accurate data on demand, production, stocks and shortages of goods so that no vicious circle can aggravate human misery through manipulation.
 The event was jointly organised by the Ministry of Commerce and the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) with Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi in the chair at the Radisson Blu Water Garden Hotel here.
 Mentioning the role of traders in trade and investment in the free market economy, the President said the government never wants to interfere in anyone's business, but when the public interest is hampered by the greed for huge profits, the government is compelled to intervene in the matter.  
Terming doing business as a good profession in the eyes of Islam, Abdul Hamid said, "As a trader, producer, investor or exporter, you (businessmen also have a responsibility towards the society. We shouldn't think of only our own benefit without thinking of the suffering to mass people."
The president said, "People want you to do business at a reasonable profit. We must give up the mentality of becoming rich overnight and set a shining example of honesty and dedication in every aspect of the business. "    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Application process for DU entry tests begins April 20
Govt yet to decide on  financer for Gazipur ICD
Court sends Asish to jail
Govt to make profit out of Padma Bridge toll: Minister
No Covid death, 44 new cases in 24hrs
Govt to take action against rice mills for withholding supply
32 public univs to hold combined admission test this year
A diarrhoea patient takes treatment at the icddr,b at Mohakhali in the capital


Latest News
Youth electrocuted in Sirajganj
Govt forms cell to punish opposition before polls: BNP
Imran Khan to address nation ahead of no-confidence vote
Bus strike called off in Rangpur
Cargo plane breaks in two during emergency landing in Costa Rica
Momen reiterates govt's commitment to ensure autistic people's social participation
30 killed after missile strike on Kramatorsk Railway Station: Ukraine
No decision yet on full festival bonus to pvt school teachers: Dipu Moni
Two killed by miscreants attack in Faridpur
Trawler sinks in Gojaria River: 2 dead, 3 missing
Most Read News
"Will defend our interests," says Russia
FM did not discuss BNP in talks with US counterpart: Hasan
China reports highest Covid tally since start of pandemic
Online application for DU entry tests to open April 20
US warns India against aligning with Russia
Talks with US envoy held to bring killer Rashed Chy: Anisul
BB to release new notes of Tk 23,000cr ahead of Eid
Man kills wife suspecting extramarital affairs with father
China launches new satellite for earth observation
India reports 1st case of coronavirus variant XE
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft