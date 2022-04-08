Court issues injunction on CWASA Sewage Treatment Plant

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 7: At the very beginning, the first phase works of the Chattogram sewage treatment Plant has faced a hurdle by the injunction of a Chattogram Court on April 4.

Nushrarat Jahan, Joint Third District Judge of Chattogram passed the interim injunction on the works of the sewage treatment plant.

The works of the plant began in February after a long 60 years of the inception of Chattogram WASA.

In this connection, the Chattogram WASA had appointed a South Korean company TAEYOUNG Engineering & Construction on January 11 for the package number one of three packages Sewage treatment plant.

It is the first of its kind of Chattogram WASA since its inception in 1963 for implementation of the sewage plant in the port city. The CWASA had started the preliminary works of the project over 163 acres of land at Halishahar in last February. One of the owner of those lands Syed Enamul Huq Muniri filed a case against the CWASA in March in 2020 who had applied for injunction. After hearing of the case the court passed an injunction on April 4 last.

Meanwhile, the appointment of the contractor for the package-1 of the three package Sewage plant had been approved by the Cabinet Committee of government Purchase (CCGP) on December 1 in 2021 last at around Taka 2,877.94 crore. It may be mentioned that the entire project has been implemented in six phases. The CWASA invited the tenders for phase-1 which is being implemented first. Phase-1 has been divided into three packages. Meanwhile, the project is now going to be implemented after a long 60 years of its inception.

The project Phase-1 includes 182 km long pipeline, manhole and chambers is 3620 numbers, force mains is 3.31 km, realignment of existing utilities, sewerage pump stations are 15 numbers, service lines, house connections, dry weather flow interceptors, sewerage treatment plant 100 MLD (million Litre per Day), etc. The ECNEC meeting has approved the project of taka 3808 crore for Chattogram WASA. Of the total cost, the government will provide taka 3758crore while the rest taka 50crore will be provided by the CWASA. The aim of the project is to solve sewerage disposal problems in the port city.

Sources said that the total project would be completed in six phases. After completion of the project in 2023, there will be no need of septic tanks in any building in the city as all household septic dirt will directly go to sewerage treatment plant rather Karnaphuli River.







