Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 8 April, 2022, 5:29 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Court issues injunction on CWASA Sewage Treatment Plant

Published : Friday, 8 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 282
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 7: At the very beginning, the first phase works of the Chattogram sewage treatment Plant has faced a hurdle by the injunction of a Chattogram Court on April 4.
Nushrarat Jahan, Joint Third District Judge of Chattogram passed the interim injunction on the works of the sewage treatment plant.
The works of the plant began in February after a long 60 years of the inception of Chattogram WASA.
In this connection, the Chattogram WASA had appointed a South Korean company TAEYOUNG Engineering & Construction on January 11 for the package number one of three packages Sewage treatment plant.
It is the first of its kind of Chattogram WASA since its inception in 1963 for implementation of the sewage plant in the port city. The CWASA had started the preliminary works of the project over 163 acres of land at Halishahar in last February. One of the owner of those lands Syed Enamul Huq Muniri filed a case against the CWASA in March in 2020 who had applied for injunction. After hearing of the case the court passed an injunction on April 4 last.
Meanwhile, the appointment of the contractor for the package-1 of the three package Sewage plant had been approved by the Cabinet Committee of government Purchase (CCGP) on December 1 in 2021 last at around Taka 2,877.94 crore. It may be mentioned that the entire project has been implemented in six phases. The CWASA invited the tenders for phase-1 which is being implemented first. Phase-1 has been divided into three packages.  Meanwhile, the project is now going to be implemented after a long 60 years of its inception.
The project Phase-1 includes 182 km long pipeline, manhole and chambers is 3620 numbers, force mains is 3.31 km, realignment of existing utilities, sewerage pump stations are 15 numbers, service lines, house connections, dry weather flow interceptors, sewerage treatment plant 100 MLD (million Litre per Day), etc.  The ECNEC meeting has approved the project of taka 3808 crore for Chattogram WASA. Of the total cost, the government will provide taka 3758crore while the rest taka 50crore will be provided by the CWASA.  The aim of the project is to solve sewerage disposal problems in the port city.
Sources said that the total project would be completed in six phases.  After completion of the project in 2023, there will be no need of septic tanks in any building in the city as all household septic dirt will directly go to sewerage treatment plant rather Karnaphuli River.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Application process for DU entry tests begins April 20
Govt yet to decide on  financer for Gazipur ICD
Court sends Asish to jail
Govt to make profit out of Padma Bridge toll: Minister
No Covid death, 44 new cases in 24hrs
Govt to take action against rice mills for withholding supply
32 public univs to hold combined admission test this year
A diarrhoea patient takes treatment at the icddr,b at Mohakhali in the capital


Latest News
Youth electrocuted in Sirajganj
Govt forms cell to punish opposition before polls: BNP
Imran Khan to address nation ahead of no-confidence vote
Bus strike called off in Rangpur
Cargo plane breaks in two during emergency landing in Costa Rica
Momen reiterates govt's commitment to ensure autistic people's social participation
30 killed after missile strike on Kramatorsk Railway Station: Ukraine
No decision yet on full festival bonus to pvt school teachers: Dipu Moni
Two killed by miscreants attack in Faridpur
Trawler sinks in Gojaria River: 2 dead, 3 missing
Most Read News
"Will defend our interests," says Russia
FM did not discuss BNP in talks with US counterpart: Hasan
China reports highest Covid tally since start of pandemic
Online application for DU entry tests to open April 20
US warns India against aligning with Russia
Talks with US envoy held to bring killer Rashed Chy: Anisul
BB to release new notes of Tk 23,000cr ahead of Eid
Man kills wife suspecting extramarital affairs with father
China launches new satellite for earth observation
India reports 1st case of coronavirus variant XE
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft