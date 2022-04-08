RAB arrests 5 alleged terrorists

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested five suspected terrorists from Rupganj and Sonargaon upazilas in Narayanganj district on Thursday.

The arrested are Riazul Islam alias Shooter Riaz, 22, Md Zahidul Islam alias Kala Bhagina, 23, Maruf Hossain Munna, 23, Md Selim, 23, and Md Mahbub Miah, 23.

According to a tip-off, a team of RAB-3 conducted separate drives in Rupganj and Sonargaon upazilas on Wednesday night and arrested the accused, said RAB's legal and media wing director commander Khandaker Al Moin.

He said three pistols, three magazines, 12 rounds of ammunition, five sharp domestic weapons, a motorcycle and 600 Yaba pills were seized from their possessions.

Riaz is an accused in 15 cases, including murder, he added. During primary interrogation, the arrested men confessed to their involvement in various terrorist activities.

"The accused used the illegal firearms to establish dominance in Rupganj, Sonargaon and surrounding areas of Narayanganj district. They were also involved in drug peddling and extortion. There are 10-15 members in this terrorist group," the RAB official said. Legal steps in this regard are under process, he further said.



