Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 8 April, 2022, 5:29 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

RAB arrests 5 alleged terrorists

Published : Friday, 8 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 301
Staff Correspondent

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested five suspected terrorists from Rupganj and Sonargaon upazilas in Narayanganj district on Thursday.
The arrested are Riazul Islam alias Shooter Riaz, 22, Md Zahidul Islam alias Kala Bhagina, 23, Maruf Hossain Munna, 23, Md Selim, 23, and Md Mahbub Miah, 23.
According to a tip-off, a team of RAB-3 conducted separate drives in Rupganj and Sonargaon upazilas on Wednesday night and arrested the accused, said RAB's legal and media wing director commander Khandaker Al Moin.
He said three pistols, three magazines, 12 rounds of ammunition, five sharp domestic weapons, a motorcycle and 600 Yaba pills were seized from their possessions.
Riaz is an accused in 15 cases, including murder, he added.  During primary interrogation, the arrested men confessed to their involvement in various terrorist activities.
"The accused used the illegal firearms to establish dominance in Rupganj, Sonargaon and surrounding areas of Narayanganj district. They were also involved in drug peddling and extortion. There are 10-15 members in this terrorist group," the RAB official said.  Legal steps in this regard are under process, he further said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Application process for DU entry tests begins April 20
Govt yet to decide on  financer for Gazipur ICD
Court sends Asish to jail
Govt to make profit out of Padma Bridge toll: Minister
No Covid death, 44 new cases in 24hrs
Govt to take action against rice mills for withholding supply
32 public univs to hold combined admission test this year
A diarrhoea patient takes treatment at the icddr,b at Mohakhali in the capital


Latest News
Youth electrocuted in Sirajganj
Govt forms cell to punish opposition before polls: BNP
Imran Khan to address nation ahead of no-confidence vote
Bus strike called off in Rangpur
Cargo plane breaks in two during emergency landing in Costa Rica
Momen reiterates govt's commitment to ensure autistic people's social participation
30 killed after missile strike on Kramatorsk Railway Station: Ukraine
No decision yet on full festival bonus to pvt school teachers: Dipu Moni
Two killed by miscreants attack in Faridpur
Trawler sinks in Gojaria River: 2 dead, 3 missing
Most Read News
"Will defend our interests," says Russia
FM did not discuss BNP in talks with US counterpart: Hasan
China reports highest Covid tally since start of pandemic
Online application for DU entry tests to open April 20
US warns India against aligning with Russia
Talks with US envoy held to bring killer Rashed Chy: Anisul
BB to release new notes of Tk 23,000cr ahead of Eid
Man kills wife suspecting extramarital affairs with father
China launches new satellite for earth observation
India reports 1st case of coronavirus variant XE
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft