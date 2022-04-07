IGP summoned to produce case document by Apr17

A Dhaka tribunal on Wednesday ordered the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to produce by April 17 the evidence in connection with a case filed over the murder of popular film actor Sohel Chowdhury in December 1998.

It also directed the Registrar General of the Supreme Court to produce the case docket of the same case by April 17.

Speedy Trial Tribunal-2 of Dhaka's Judge Md Zakir Hossain came up with the order after Assistant Public Prosecutor of the tribunal Sadia Afrin Shilpi filed time petition stating that the case docket is now in the High Court. So, adjournment is needed, she added.

On December 18, 1998, actor Sohel was shot dead by some miscreants at Trumps Club in Abedin Tower at the city's Banani Road-17.

Following the incident, the victim's brother filed a murder case at Gulshan Police Station.

On 30 July, 1999, Abul Kashem Bepari, Additional Police Commissioner of Detective Branch submitted a charge sheet against nine people in this case.

On 30 October, 2001, Dhaka's third additional metropolitan session judge court framed charges against the nine accused. After two years of indictment, the case was transferred to Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-2.

The same year, one of the accused appealed to the High Court.

Since 2003, the trial in the case remained suspended. On February 27 this year, the stay on the trial proceedings was withdrawn after 19 years.

Among the accused, Tariq Sayeed Mamun, now in jail, was produced before the court during yesterday's proceeding while Adnan Siddiqui and Faruque Abbasi are now on bail.

The six others, including businessman Aziz Mohammad Bhai and owner of Trumps Club Afakul Islam alias Bunty Islam, were shown 'fugitives' in the case.

The rest four fugitives are Sanzidul Islam Imon, Ashish Roy Chowdhury, businessman Selim Khan and Harunur Rashid alias Leather Liton.

However, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Ashish Roy on April 5 in connection with the case.