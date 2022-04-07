Video
Thursday, 7 April, 2022, 10:58 PM
RAB arrests 1 for killing actor Sohel Chowdhury

Published : Thursday, 7 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 278
Staff Correspondent

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Tuesday night arrested an accused in the sensational murder case of actor Sohel Chowdhury from the city's Gulshan area.
The arrested person was identified as Ashish Roy
Chowdhury. He was apprehended, nearly 24 years after the actor's killing.
On Dec 18, 1998, Sohel was shot dead near the Trumps Club in Banani, the elite police unit's spokesman Khandaker Al Moin said on Wednesday.
His brother, Touhidul Islam Chowdhury, pressed murder charges with the Gulshan Police Station the same day.
Police indicted nine people in 1999 and the case was later forwarded to the Speedy Trial Tribunal.
But the trial was stalled as Adnan Siddiqui, a key suspect, appealed for the dismissal of the case. The High Court later halted the proceedings in 2004.
In 2015, the High Court reversed its previous ruling and removed the stay order. The court also issued arrest warrants for all the suspects in the case on Mar 28.
Film producer and controversial businessman Aziz Mohammad Bhai also had alleged links to the killing of Sohel.
The club used to be involved in various anti-social activities from evening till dawn. At one point the club became a special arena for underworld dons and gang leaders.
Aziz Mohammad Bhai used to visit this club regularly to meet the circles of Dhaka's underworld. Aziz Mohammad Bhai became friends with Bunty and Ashish. These three used the clubs to run the activities of Dhaka's underworld.
RAB says that during interrogation, Ashish said Banani Jame Mosque was next to the club. Sohel Chowdhury, along with the mosque committee, repeatedly tried to stop the anti-social activities of the club but failed.
Sohel Chowdhury's protest along with the mosque committee hurt the business interests of club owners Bunty and Ashish. For the same reason, Aziz Mohammad's interests were also hurt.
Bunty, Ashish, Aziz Sohel Chowdhury became the eyesore of the then top terrorist Sanjidul Islam alias Emon for trying to close the club.
On July 24, 1996, Sohel Chowdhury had an argument with Aziz. Aziz got angry and asked Bunty and Ashish to take revenge on Sohel.
During the interrogation, Ashish said he (Ashish) and Bunty had a plan to take revenge on Sohel for insulting Aziz in public. Emon had regular trips to the club. Then Bunty, Ashish and Aziz offered top terrorist Emon to kill Sohel. Emon agreed to the proposal. Emon later executed the murder.
Ashish was one of the owners of the Trumps Club. Afaqul Islam aka Bunti Islam, Sanjidul Islam Emon, Adnan Siddiqui, Tariq Sayeed Mamun, Selim Khan, Harun Ur Rashid and Farooq Abbasi were also charged in the case.
Moin said Aziz Mohammad Bhai used to visit the club frequently to hold meetings with 'underworld gangs'. He developed a friendship with Bunti and Ashish, who were childhood friends. Bunti was also married to Ashish's niece.
All three of them used to run criminal activities at the Trumps Club, Moin said. The club was situated next to the Banani Jame Masjid, which was the biggest mosque in Banani at the time, Ashish told the RAB during interrogation.


