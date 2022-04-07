11 killed, 16 injured in road accidents

At least 11 people were killed and 16 others were injured in separate road accidents in Manikganj, Feni, Chattogram, Tangail and Sylhet on Wednesday.

Our Manikganj Correspondent added that three people, including a woman and her son, were killed and 15 others injured in a road accident in Sadar upazila of Manikganj district.

The deceased were identified as Hasna Begum, 50, and her son Hafizul Islam,35, residents of Nischintapur village of Tangail's Nagarpur upazila. The identity of another person could not be known yet, police said.

A bus hit a roadside tree after its driver lost control over the steering on the Dhaka-Aricha highway at Muljan area around 1:45pm, leaving the trio dead on the spot and 15 others injured.

Our Feni Correspondent added that the driver of a corn-laden truck was killed when the truck lost control and collided with a tree on

the Dhaka-Chattogram highway at Fatehpur area of Feni Sadar.

The helper of the truck was injured at that time. The accident happened on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Shipon, son of Samir Hossain of Sadar upazila in Chuadanga district.

According to highway police sources, the truck was carrying corn from Dhaka to Chattogram. At one stage, when the truck reached Fatehpur in Feni, it lost control and collided with a tree.

The truck driver Mohammad Shipon was killed on the spot. The driver's assistant was injured at the time. After receiving the news, the police rescued the injured and admitted him to Feni General Hospital and sent the body of the driver to the morgue for autopsy.

Confirming the matter, Mahipal Highway Police OC Zakir Hossain said the truck was kept in police custody.

Our Chattogram Staff Correspondent added that a man and a woman were killed after a cement mixer truck of a construction company hit their motorcycle in Lalkhan Bazar-Ispahani intersection area in the city.

Jahidul Kabir, Officer-in-Charge (OC) Kotwali Police Station said Identities of the deceased could not be identified immediately.

The accident took place at the slope of Akhtaruzzaman Flyover in front of Pitstop restaurant around 5:20pm, police said.

The OC said the two victims on a motorbike were heading for the Tigerpass area while a cement mixer of Max Construction Limited rammed them from behind at the slope of the flyover, leaving them dead on the spot.

Although traffic police seized the vehicle, its driver managed to flee the scene, he said. "We are trying to confirm the identities of the victims," the OC added.

Our Tangail Correspondent added that two people, including a schoolboy, were killed and one seriously injured in separate road accidents in Tangail's Sakhipur upazila on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Kauser Ahmed, 18, son of Belu Miah of Kalian village and a 10th class student of Kalian High School and Rafiqul Islam, 30, a pickup driver of Rangata village under Agailjhara upazila of Barisal district.

Police and eyewitnesses said that Kauser Ahmed was on his way to Kalian Khana Para from Sakhipur on a motorbike when a truck coming from the opposite direction crushed him. He was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

On the other hand, driver Rafiqul Islam was killed on the spot when a pickup truck lost control and collided with a mango tree on the side of the road.

Our Sylhet Correspondent added that three passengers of an autorickshaw and a motorcycle were killed when a bus hit them at Jaintapur in Sylhet. However, the identities of the deads could not be known immediately.

The accident took place in the area adjacent to Haripur Gas Well No. 7 on the Sylhet-Tamabil highway on Wednesday afternoon.

According to locals, a bus was heading towards Jaflong from Sylhet. When the bus was trying to overtake an autorickshaw coming from the opposite direction near gas well No. 7 of Haripur a motorcycle collided with the bus and fell on the autorickshaw leaving three people dead on the spot. The bus also lost control and fell on the roadside ditch, injuring several passengers.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Jaintapur Model Police Station Golam Dastagir said police had been sent to the spot. Two men, including a child, died in the incident.







