Khaleda in hospital for health check-up



BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia leaves her home for Evercare Hospital for her regular health checkup on Wednesday. She has been suffering from liver cirrhosis and old age complications. PHOTO: OBSERVER

She arrived at the hospital from her Gulshan residence around 4:15pm and stayed there for an hour, said her media wing member Sayrul Kabir Khan.

He said the BNP chairperson underwent several tests at the hospital and then returned to her residence around 6:45pm.

Talking to reporters, the BNP chief's medical board member Dr AZM Zahid Hossain said, "Khaleda Zia was taken to the hospital for some tests as per the advice of the medical board. The medical board will decide on the next

course of her treatment after reviewing the test reports."

On Khaleda's condition at present, Hossain said, "She is doing well. She will undergo the tests as part of her regular health check-up."

The 76-year-old former prime minister has been suffering from arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung and eye issues for a long time. She was diagnosed with Covid-19 and spent 81 days in hospital care last year. She also experienced bleeding in the digestive tract and liver cirrhosis later in November.

A medical board, led by cardiologist Dr Shahabuddin Talukder, has been looking after Khaleda's treatment since then.

Khaleda was convicted in two graft cases and was taken to jail three years ago. In April 2020, in the light of the COVID pandemic, the government granted a request from her family for a conditional temporary release from jail for "humanitarian reasons".

She has since stayed at her Gulshan home under the care of her personal doctors and has had limited interaction with others.

Khaleda's family has petitioned the government several times for permission to take her abroad for medical treatment. The government has repeatedly denied the request, claiming it is impossible under the current law that allows her to stay out of jail. -bdnews24.com











BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has gone to Dhaka's Evercare Hospital for a health check-up on Wednesday.She arrived at the hospital from her Gulshan residence around 4:15pm and stayed there for an hour, said her media wing member Sayrul Kabir Khan.He said the BNP chairperson underwent several tests at the hospital and then returned to her residence around 6:45pm.Talking to reporters, the BNP chief's medical board member Dr AZM Zahid Hossain said, "Khaleda Zia was taken to the hospital for some tests as per the advice of the medical board. The medical board will decide on the nextcourse of her treatment after reviewing the test reports."On Khaleda's condition at present, Hossain said, "She is doing well. She will undergo the tests as part of her regular health check-up."The 76-year-old former prime minister has been suffering from arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung and eye issues for a long time. She was diagnosed with Covid-19 and spent 81 days in hospital care last year. She also experienced bleeding in the digestive tract and liver cirrhosis later in November.A medical board, led by cardiologist Dr Shahabuddin Talukder, has been looking after Khaleda's treatment since then.Khaleda was convicted in two graft cases and was taken to jail three years ago. In April 2020, in the light of the COVID pandemic, the government granted a request from her family for a conditional temporary release from jail for "humanitarian reasons".She has since stayed at her Gulshan home under the care of her personal doctors and has had limited interaction with others.Khaleda's family has petitioned the government several times for permission to take her abroad for medical treatment. The government has repeatedly denied the request, claiming it is impossible under the current law that allows her to stay out of jail. -bdnews24.com