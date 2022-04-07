Create environment for participatory polls, journos tell CEC

Senior journalists of the country suggested the Election Commission (EC) would be able to gain more confidence of the people through its own actions instead of through dialogue. They said that the EC needs to create an environment in which all parties can participate including BNP.

Senior journalists also suggested that the EC can hold elections phase by phase instead of at a time. They also advised the EC to avoid media attention to avoid making mistakes.

They made the suggestions while taking part at a dialogue held between Editors and senior journalists of several national dailies of the country and the Election Commissioners including the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) at the Election Building at Agargaon on Wednesday in the capital.

In the dialogue, the Daily Observer Editor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury said the EC would be able to gain more confidence through its own actions than it would gain by holding dialogue with people. The EC needs to create an environment in which all parties can participate.

He also said in many cases the country is moving forward, but in terms of fair elections it stumbles.

The nation will be grateful if we can get rid of this stigma.

Ittefaq Editor Tasmima Hossain has said the entire electoral system of the country has collapsed. She said the next election will determine the fate of the country. I do not expect you to vote 100 per cent fairly. The Ittefaq Editor commented that the entire electoral system has collapsed.

"I don't expect you to be able to make a 100 per cent fair election. I will salute you if you get 50 per cent success," Tasmima added.

She suggested that elections should be held on separate days in each division.

Ajker Patrika Editor Dr Golam Rahman advised the EC to talk less with the media.

"The less you talk to the media, the fewer mistakes you make," he said noting that the Election Commission should be above controversy.

Farida Yasmin, President of the Jatiya Press Club, opined that the BNP must be brought to the polls for holding participatory elections in the country.

She said, "In order to hold participatory elections, initiative to bring BNP must be ensured. And that initiative must be taken by the Election Commission. The EC is responsible for holding fair elections. Therefore, the EC must take initiative now to bring BNP to the polls."

After the dialogue, addressing the media, the CEC Habibul Awal said, "We want your support. As a whole we think that there is no way to ignore the media. We will of course try to hold a fair election."

"We have just been appointed to the Election Commission. Dialogue is being held from the need to get the opinion of all concerned for conducting the elections," the CEC said.

Jogantor Editor Saiful Alam, New Age Editor Nurul Kabir, Bhorer Kagoj Editor Shyamal Datta, Prothom Alo Joint Editor Sohrab Hasan, The Business Standard Editor Enam Ahmed, senior journalists Mahbub Kamal, Bivu Ranjan Sarkar, Ajay Das Gupta, Naya Diganta Editor Alamgir Mohiuddin, Daily Star Executive Editor Syed Ashfaqul Haque, Bangladesh Journal Editor Shahjahan Sardar, Daily Amar Sangbad Editor Hashem Reza, Manabkantha Acting Editor Dulal Ahmed Chowdhury, The Daily Observer Online in-charge Kazi Abdul Hannan, Pratidiner Sangbad Editor Sheikh Nazrul Islam, Bhorer Dak Editor KM Belayet Hossain also took part in the dialogue with the EC.







